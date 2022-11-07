ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Game Times for Nov. 19

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19.

Saturday, Nov. 19

  • Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
  • Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, RSN
  • Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+
  • Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
  • NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.

