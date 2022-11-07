Update on Game Times for Nov. 19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.