WEAU-TV 13
Veterans legacy stones dedicated in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation is dedicating its newest legacy stones. Each year, members of the community can purchase a stone to honor a veteran. Over 900 stones have been laid, with the Veterans Foundation hoping to pass 1,000 by Christmas. Stones are cast at the River Prairie Veterans Tribute Honor Mall in Altoona.
WEAU-TV 13
Hy-Vee holds Veterans Day breakfast
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. Hy-Vee stores hosted a free buffet style breakfast Friday morning for veterans and active-duty military members. The store is also offering a 15 percent discount on grocery prices all day for veterans.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Global Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Global Market promises handcrafts gifts with a mission. It’s being held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire. The goal of this event is to provide a venue...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Manor honors veterans with salute
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Veteran’s Day coming up Friday, a tribute was given to military servicemen and women Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Manor hosted its annual veterans salute to honor heroes. The event featured a free drive-thru breakfast, a color-guard and gun-volley presentation, and live music. The salute concluded with an airplane flyover above the Manor and a presentation for new veterans on the campus.
WEAU-TV 13
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Patriotic Council holds Veterans Day ceremony
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 103 years ago, November 11 was named Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. On Veterans Day, ceremonies are held across the country to honor veterans. “It is incredibly important that we continue to honor the men and women of our community who answered the...
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD honoring veterans on Veterans Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools across the Chippewa Valley paid tribute to those who have served our country in the Armed Forces Friday. Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire held a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Students marched with flags and gave a presentation to honor the members of the American Legion who were in attendance.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have a craving for pasta, an adoptable cat can help with that. Ravioli is the first cat to greet staff members and volunteers at the Coulee Region Humane Society each morning. He’s a confident and curious explorer who enjoys watching...
WEAU-TV 13
Next steps after referendum passes in City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday night voters in the City of Eau Claire approved a $1.4 million public safety referendum. That money will fund new jobs in city departments like police and fire. 63% of voters in the City of Eau Claire who hit the polls on Election Day voted...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation. Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.
WEAU-TV 13
The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments. Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year. The approval means there...
WEAU-TV 13
7th annual Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement held its 7th annual Hero’s Gala Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wis. Educators, volunteers and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored Thursday. This year’s...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Volleyball takes on Gustavus Adolphus in round one of the NCAA tournament. At Memorial High School, two athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. In Eau Claire and Mondovi, two football teams gear up for Level 4 of the playoffs.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 9th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team opens the season at home against Bethel. Plus, it was signing day as local athletes put pen to paper to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
WEAU-TV 13
Impact Tour showcases work of the United Way
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Impact Tour is showcasing the work of the United Way. One of four Tours put on by the United Way this year took place Thursday. Each Tour allows donors to see the impact of their donations. This Tour was for those who donate $500 or more on an annual basis.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
WEAU-TV 13
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
WEAU-TV 13
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets. The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15. Donations of pet food,...
WEAU-TV 13
Planning for holiday leftovers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a registered dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for using up turkey leftovers. Pierce potatoes two times with a fork. Microwave for seven minutes (or until completely cooked.) In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add oil...
