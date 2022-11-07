Charges certified against man accused of Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield judge certified charges against a man accused of running from the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash .

Elvin McCray appeared in person wearing a green jumpsuit and shackles inside Chesterfield General District Court on Monday morning.

The 46-year-old Richmond man waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Judge Randy Roulette suspended a misdemeanor driving on a suspended license charge, per an agreement between the defense and Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The judge then certified a felony hit-and-run charge and a misdemeanor driving without a commercial license charge to January’s grand jury.

McCray was charged for his involvement in a deadly Sept. 14 hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Wade Bibey, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police said after the impact with Bibey’s motorcycle on Iron Bridge Road, McCray jumped out of the dump truck he was driving and ran away.

While officers continue to investigate the crash, police believe the motorcyclist was at fault. But McCray later turned himself in.

Bibey’s family was also in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing. They didn't want to comment outside of the courthouse.

