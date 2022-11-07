ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements

When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders

After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy ‘Revenge’ Return

Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily

Lions Offensive Line Poses Toughest Matchups for Bears

The Detroit Lions' 2-6 record speaks to their inconsistency on both sides of the football, but particularly defense. They can't complain about their offensive line and their defense struggles, but when they had possibly their best defensive game in three seasons under Dan Campbell they manage to score only 15 points in order to scratch out a win over the collapsing Green Bay Packers.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Farley Eager for Another Opportunity

NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen

According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Centre Daily

Panthers CB Donte Jackson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson left Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons with an Achilles injury. After undergoing an MRI on Friday, team doctors determined that he had suffered a torn Achilles tendon and that he will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. This offseason, Jackson and the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Steelers Are a Class of Their Own

PITTSBURGH -- With all the drama involving one NFL organization, it feels like the right time to shine some light on a team that does it better than anyone - the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last four years, I've learned everything there is to know about this franchise and how...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy