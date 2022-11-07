Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Centre Daily
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
Centre Daily
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders
After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Inside Falcons OT Jake Matthews’ ‘Surreal’ Day After Birth of First Child, Loss vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been as steady and consistent as can be over the last nine seasons, but his day at the office on Thursday was anything but. Matthews' whirlwind 24 hours actually began the night before, when he boarded the team plane to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy ‘Revenge’ Return
Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
Falcons vs. Panthers Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Week 10 Loss
Too little, too late for the Atlanta Falcons. In its second match-up against the Carolina Panthers in 11 days, the Falcons offense could not complete a late game comeback in this NFC South rivalry. Trailing 13-3 at halftime, Atlanta had a chance to tie the game late, but ultimately fell...
Centre Daily
Lions Offensive Line Poses Toughest Matchups for Bears
The Detroit Lions' 2-6 record speaks to their inconsistency on both sides of the football, but particularly defense. They can't complain about their offensive line and their defense struggles, but when they had possibly their best defensive game in three seasons under Dan Campbell they manage to score only 15 points in order to scratch out a win over the collapsing Green Bay Packers.
Centre Daily
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
Centre Daily
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity
NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen
According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Centre Daily
Panthers CB Donte Jackson Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson left Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons with an Achilles injury. After undergoing an MRI on Friday, team doctors determined that he had suffered a torn Achilles tendon and that he will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. This offseason, Jackson and the...
Centre Daily
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Centre Daily
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Centre Daily
Steelers Are a Class of Their Own
PITTSBURGH -- With all the drama involving one NFL organization, it feels like the right time to shine some light on a team that does it better than anyone - the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last four years, I've learned everything there is to know about this franchise and how...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
Comments / 0