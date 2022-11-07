Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation. Cody Lane Neely. Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault
A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report Oct. 31, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022, included:. River Scudday, 21 years of age, of Gilmer, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2022, on an Upshur County warrant for striking fixture or highway landscape valued at $200 or less.
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge
Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Four Dead In Wood County Crash
Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
easttexasradio.com
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend
I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 9 –15
• Lisa Marie Foreman, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Cass County deputies on a motion to appear on a charge ...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested 67-year-old Michael Gene Hadaway of Sulphur Springs at his residence after an undercover investigation by the SCU led to the purchase of a controlled substance from Hadaway. A further search of the place turned up more than three grams of methamphetamine. They charged him with manufacturing, delivery, and possession of controlled substances. Mugshot Not Available.
KTEN.com
Surveillance video shows Denison safe burglary
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A burglar broke into a Denison restaurant on Monday night and made off with a safe. Police said the intruder smashed through a glass door at the Chicken Express on FM 120 at around 10:30 p.m. The man removed a safe said to contain more...
easttexasradio.com
Veterans Day In Hopkins County
This year’s public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday morning at 11:00 on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Veterans Day Activities For Sulphur Springs
Wood County Precinct 2 Constable indicted by federal grand jury for ‘use of excessive force’
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County Precinct 2 Constable was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for “use of excessive force,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was indicted in Sherman, Texas for the deprivation of rights under color of law. […]
