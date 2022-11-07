ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers

Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
ATLANTA, GA
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements

When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
CHICAGO, IL
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders

After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos-Titans Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around...
DENVER, CO
Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
SEATTLE, WA
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity

NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Friday Injury Report: Four Starters on Defense Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on backups at every level of their defense Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, and safety Amani Hooker all were ruled out on Friday because of injury issues. Also ruled out was backup defensive back Josh Thompson.
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something

The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy ‘Revenge’ Return

Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson

Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet. Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.
