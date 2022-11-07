Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Centre Daily
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
Centre Daily
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers
Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
Centre Daily
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Centre Daily
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders
After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos-Titans Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around...
Centre Daily
Inside Falcons OT Jake Matthews’ ‘Surreal’ Day After Birth of First Child, Loss vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been as steady and consistent as can be over the last nine seasons, but his day at the office on Thursday was anything but. Matthews' whirlwind 24 hours actually began the night before, when he boarded the team plane to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Centre Daily
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
Centre Daily
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity
NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Four Starters on Defense Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on backups at every level of their defense Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, and safety Amani Hooker all were ruled out on Friday because of injury issues. Also ruled out was backup defensive back Josh Thompson.
Centre Daily
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week. The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast. "Nobody moves like him," Burrow said. "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's...
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy ‘Revenge’ Return
Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Centre Daily
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Centre Daily
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Centre Daily
Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson
Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet. Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.
Comments / 0