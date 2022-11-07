MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the past two games due to an elbow injury, redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis will return as WVU’s starter vs. Oklahoma. In Mathis’ two-week absence, CJ Donaldson made his first career start against TCU. Unfortunately, that was the last game of Donaldson’s true freshman campaign, as he is out for the remainder of the season after a lower-leg surgery last week.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO