Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia preparing for The Backyard Brawl: Basketball Edition
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. It’s time for the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl. The West Virginia men’s basketball team is traveling to Pittsburgh tomorrow night to take on the Panthers. Both teams are coming...
WTRF
West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
WTRF
Butts inks three signees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts has announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. Joining the Mountaineers are Julia Brown (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania), Jurnee Lane (LaVergne, Tennessee), and Jayden McDonnell (Northport, New York). “As a whole, this class has strengths that complement...
WTRF
Greene’s “toolset” gives WVU a needed spark
He runs, he throws and he catches -- WVU wants to find ways to find the dynamic quarterback. After WVU’s loss to TCU, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed they need to find ways to use Garrett Greene’s versatility. Greene has thrown for 103...
WTRF
West Virginia, Pitt to meet in 189th ‘Backyard Brawl’
Conference realignment couldn’t fully stop “The Backyard Brawl” between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, although Friday’s rivalry game will be a first for most of the players on the court. The host Panthers and Mountaineers will meet for the 189th time. Both earned lopsided season-opening wins at...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
voiceofmotown.com
Why I Believe Shane Lyons’ Days Are Numbered at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, the contract extension and raise that Shane Lyons, the director of athletics at West Virginia, gave to head coach Neal Brown following the 2020 season will haunt him forever. At the time, Brown was 11-11 and was coming off a...
WTRF
No. 2 Kentucky’s shutout knocks WVU out of SBC Tournament
Mountaineers on outside looking in as they await NCAA Tournament fate. West Virginia men’s soccer was eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday after No. 2 Kentucky shut the Mountaineers out 3-0 at the Wildcats’ Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The unbeaten Wildcats (14-0-5) put...
WTRF
Mathis brings valued leadership in his return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the past two games due to an elbow injury, redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis will return as WVU’s starter vs. Oklahoma. In Mathis’ two-week absence, CJ Donaldson made his first career start against TCU. Unfortunately, that was the last game of Donaldson’s true freshman campaign, as he is out for the remainder of the season after a lower-leg surgery last week.
Morgantown, Pittsburgh named among best sports cities in US
A recent ranking put Morgantown and Pittsburgh in the top 10 best sports cities for their size.
WTRF
WVU wrestling signs Pennsylvania state champion
The West Virginia University wrestling team has signed Ty Watters to a National Letter of Intent, as announced by fifth-year coach Tim Flynn on Wednesday morning. “I think Ty is everything that we are looking for,” coach Flynn explained. “He’s a great kid, great wrestler, and we really enjoy his personality. Any time that we can sign a top-three guy at his weight in the country is a big thing for our program.”
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
WTRF
Hammond Announces Signing of Lake
West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mason Jar BBQ & More
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get some homemade barbeque food, look no further than one of Fairmont’s newest restaurants, Mason Jar BBQ & More.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Dinosaurs are coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show in January.
WDTV
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Friday near mile marker 108. WV 511 says the southbound left lane is closed. There is currently no estimate on when it will be open again. Drivers should expect...
Comments / 0