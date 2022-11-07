ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

By Marcus Hunter, Stuart Rucker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TJKa_0j1oXqBB00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday.

Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile

The shooting happened in the area of Breedlove Street and Chicago Avenue. People who live in the apartment complex near where the shooting happened said neither the suspect nor the victim lived at the complex — they said they met up in the area to fight.

“[Both] parties got to fighting and one party parked there with the kids in the car…and the other party came back and started shooting,” a neighbor told us.

He said there were other children in the vehicle when the shooting happened when police arrived, he said he saw them pulling other young kids out of the car.

“There were other kids in the car — police… they sat here for a long time then police had to take the kids to their guardians up here to this pole right here,” a neighbor told us.

He said not only did the suspect fire into the car that was occupied by children but there is also a playground within feet of where the shooting happened.

“It’s right there, and she unloaded that many shots, who was down there playing you know? Bullet don’t have a name on it,” a neighbor said.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.. An adult woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition as well. Another woman’s right arm was grazed in the gunfire.

Witnesses said the two women appeared to be close in age.

“They just starting their life, they just touched adulthood. they life is over. Thank God that she did turn herself in,” a neighbor told us.

Juanita Bruce has also been charged with four counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

WKRG News 5

