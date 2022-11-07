ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Drake and 21 Savage Fake ‘SNL’ Performance of “On BS”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Hot off releasing their collaborative album, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage have shared a fake SNL performance of “On BS” – the latest stunt on their tongue-in-cheek press run.

The performance sees actor Michael B. Jordan introduce the rap duo, acting as the faux host for the sketch show. He said, “Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a song off one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss.”

Drake and 21 then head onto a recreation of the iconic stage at Rockefeller Plaza for an amped-up performance of the track. They rattle off the verses, If you know it’s tension, don’t come ’round me like it’s good / I got street smarts and you can’t get this out no book. Find a clip of the performance below.

Shunning a typical press tour, Drake and 21 have shared a series of recreations that mirror what a promotional tour looks like these days – a Vogue cover, a NPR Tiny Desk Concert, a “What’s In My Bag” segment a la GQ and a mock chat with Howard Stern.

Despite receiving a healthy amount of praise for the new record, the duo has caught some criticism for lyrics that reference their fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion. One song, “Circo Loco,” featured a number of lines that seem to discredit Megan’s alleged 2021 shooting.

The lines in question read This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion and Play your album track one, ‘K I heard enough / Shorty said she graduated she ain’t learn enough.

Megan spoke out about the lines on Twitter shortly after the album was released, saying “Stop using my shooting for clout b* a** n. Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! When the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n* that SHOT A FEMALE. You n especially RAP N* ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

