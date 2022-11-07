Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Continues Path Towards Florida
Watches and warnings are in effect in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the state. Boca Raton is among the cities under a hurricane warning as the storm is about 200 miles from West Palm Beach. Nicole has sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving...
