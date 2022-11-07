Senator Ed Markey has a few questions for Elon Musk. Earlier today, Geoffrey A. Fowler of the Washington Post was able to successfully impersonate the senator and clinch a blue checkmark, putting into question (yet again) the effectiveness of Musk’s new Twitter verification process. After “a spare iPhone, a credit card and a little creativity,” Fowler was able to place the blue checkmark next to the fake verified account posted under the username @realedmarkey. The test was done with the permission of Markey, who has criticized big tech for years. Twitter appeared to have paused the $8 Twitter Blue verification program after...

28 MINUTES AGO