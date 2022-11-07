Read full article on original website
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
click orlando
Nicole forces 15 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies went door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach on Wednesday that were under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had...
flaglerlive.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Took a Toll Along A1A Wednesday, With ‘Devastating’ Beach Impacts Still Ahead
The center of Tropical Storm Nicole was about 300 miles southeast of Flagler Beach in mid-afternoon today, but the vastness of its strength and impacts was apparent up and down Flagler County’s coast, with most pronounced damages to dunes south of the Flagler Beach pier and toward the Flagler-Volusia County line.
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
click orlando
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
National Hurricane Center Issues Hurricane Watch For Florida’s East Coast
The watch goes from the Volusia/Brevard County Line south to Hallandale Beach, along with a storm surge watch as Nicole approaches.
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Coastal Volusia County residents urged to finish storm preps Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are urging coastal residents to finish their storm preparations ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole by the end of the day Monday. Officials said there are around two dozen structures in the county that could be in jeopardy due to preexisting erosion from...
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole forecast to become hurricane before hitting Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday less than 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the system becoming a hurricane before hitting Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. On Monday afternoon, Nicole was 435 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, heading...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores council urges Volusia County to issue mandatory evacuation order
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is still dealing with the impacts of Ian, which caused more than $325 million in damages. The county is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor and DeLand because of Nicole.
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
New tropical system expected to form near Bahamas, bring ‘unsettled weather’ to Florida
A new tropical storm expected to form in the coming days could bring some bad weather to the state of Florida next week, according to experts.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
