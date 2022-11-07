Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Steelers Are a Class of Their Own
PITTSBURGH -- With all the drama involving one NFL organization, it feels like the right time to shine some light on a team that does it better than anyone - the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last four years, I've learned everything there is to know about this franchise and how...
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Centre Daily
Fever Earn First Overall Pick for First Time in Franchise History
View the original article to see embedded media. The Fever secured the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA draft Friday night after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. Indiana entered the night with the top odds at securing the No....
Centre Daily
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders
PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
Centre Daily
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Centre Daily
Inside Falcons OT Jake Matthews’ ‘Surreal’ Day After Birth of First Child, Loss vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been as steady and consistent as can be over the last nine seasons, but his day at the office on Thursday was anything but. Matthews' whirlwind 24 hours actually began the night before, when he boarded the team plane to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
Centre Daily
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Centre Daily
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Smothers Pitt, Wins Sixth Straight Brawl
Recapping West Virginia's win over Pitt.
Sears, Miller lead No. 20 Alabama past Liberty 95-59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty 95-59 on Friday night. Alabama (2-0) led by nine at the break and broke away by scoring 11 straight points during a 17-2 run early in the second half.
Centre Daily
Falcons vs. Panthers Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Week 10 Loss
Too little, too late for the Atlanta Falcons. In its second match-up against the Carolina Panthers in 11 days, the Falcons offense could not complete a late game comeback in this NFC South rivalry. Trailing 13-3 at halftime, Atlanta had a chance to tie the game late, but ultimately fell...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback, Maryland Terrapins
Centre Daily
Matt Frevola: Ottman Azaitar ‘needs to be humbled’ at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Matt Frevola spoke to reporters at media day ahead of UFC 281. Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) meets unbeaten Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) on Saturday in a rebooking from their scrapped bout at UFC 257. Frevola was scheduled to face Azaitar in January 2021, but Azaitar was pulled from the matchup and briefly cut by the UFC for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.
