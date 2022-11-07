ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Steelers Are a Class of Their Own

PITTSBURGH -- With all the drama involving one NFL organization, it feels like the right time to shine some light on a team that does it better than anyone - the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last four years, I've learned everything there is to know about this franchise and how...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fever Earn First Overall Pick for First Time in Franchise History

View the original article to see embedded media. The Fever secured the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA draft Friday night after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. Indiana entered the night with the top odds at securing the No....
INDIANA, PA
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Matt Frevola: Ottman Azaitar ‘needs to be humbled’ at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Matt Frevola spoke to reporters at media day ahead of UFC 281. Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) meets unbeaten Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) on Saturday in a rebooking from their scrapped bout at UFC 257. Frevola was scheduled to face Azaitar in January 2021, but Azaitar was pulled from the matchup and briefly cut by the UFC for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.
NEW YORK STATE

