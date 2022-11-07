ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Town of Hamburg Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult .

Police said 92-year-old Harry Rush Jr. is a missing vulnerable adult living with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Rush was last seen on Dolphin Drive in Blasdell at 2:20 a.m. Monday driving a 2007 black Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration VFW112. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pajamas and has a faded tattoo on his right shoulder.

