Hamburg police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult

The Town of Hamburg Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult .

Police said 92-year-old Harry Rush Jr. is a missing vulnerable adult living with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Rush was last seen on Dolphin Drive in Blasdell at 2:20 a.m. Monday driving a 2007 black Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration VFW112. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pajamas and has a faded tattoo on his right shoulder.