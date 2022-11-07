Read full article on original website
Soggy pattern, windy and colder weekend brings snow showers
Nicole’s remnants, now over western Pennsylvania, brought 1 to 2 inches of rain, including a daily-record total of 1.14 inches in Columbus for Nov. 11—the heaviest event since Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will fall from the low 50s to the low 40s by morning, with brisk northwesterly winds in the wake of the storm. This […]
NBC4 Columbus
Heavy rain Friday, big cooldown this weekend
After a stretch of really nice weather across Central Ohio, big changes are on the way to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Temperature-wise on Friday, we will still be pretty mild, with highs topping out in the lower 60s this afternoon. However, we are looking at some heavy rain totals, especially along and southeast of I-71, as we head throughout the day. Our record rainfall for the date is 1.03″ back in 1995, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us top that today.
NBC4 Columbus
Sunny & mild Thursday, heavy rain and a cool down on the way
We continue the stretch of mild and sunny weather for one more day, with highs topping out near 70. Cloud cover will begin to increase later in the day, out ahead of heavy rain on the way starting very early Friday. Remnants from tropical system Nicole begin to bring rain,...
NBC4 Columbus
More warm weather ahead of rain & much colder temperatures
More mild weather is on the way Thursday ahead of a wet end to the week and much colder weekend. A red flag warning will remain in effect through the evening due to wind, low humidity and dry conidtions across southeast Ohio. While nothing weather related is expected to start fires, the breeze moving across dry ground could spread fires quickly, so outdoors burning is discouraged.
NBC4 Columbus
Mild sunshine midweek, tropical remnants and a cooldown on the way
We’ve got a great forecast ahead, with temperatures up a few degrees from where we were yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with sunny skies. We’ll also be less breezy than we were yesterday, not dealing with gusty winds by this afternoon. We do have...
NBC4 Columbus
Heavy rainfall followed by very chilly air for Columbus area
Tonight: Clouds increase, very warm, rain late, low 55. Friday: Rainy day, few rumbles, record rainfall expected, high 62. Saturday: Few showers, mostly cloudy, cold, high 42. It will be a great evening with temps running way above normal this evening through sunset and beyond. In fact temps will fall close to the overnight lows in the middle 50s by midnight tonight. As the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole moves northward overnight, our temps will start to rise slowly to the upper 50s by daybreak.
NBC4 Columbus
4 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/11/22
4 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/11/22
Coronavirus in Ohio: Death numbers make sudden drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths. Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop […]
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
NBC4 Columbus
Food pantries face rising demand, declining donations as inflation hits pockets
Food pantries face rising demand, declining donations as inflation hits pockets

Consumers everywhere can see the effects of inflation at the grocery store. Local food pantries are also feeling its effects — especially as the holiday season approaches.
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
Veterans Day discounts, specials in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The zoo, shops, restaurants and more are offering deals and specials for Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades, and more. Find your local Veterans […]
Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington […]
