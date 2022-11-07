ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting .

As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated murder. On Monday, Nov. 7, ECSO released more charges for Colville.

According to an ECSO Facebook post , Colville, a convicted felon, is facing the following charges in addition to first degree premeditated murder:

  • armed trafficking of methamphetamine
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies said Colville was stopped by the Eustis Police Department when officers found a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also found a backpack with makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Deputies said Colville used the makeup to cover his tattoos.

During the traffic stop, officers found the following:

  • .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun
  • 48.5 grams of methamphetamine
  • smoking devices
  • $2,300 in cash

Previous reporting over the weekend

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

