(Festus) The STP project along South Mill Street in Festus is all but completed as the road has been improved and the sidewalks are up. Just recently, they finished striping the street and the new lighting is set to be finished soon. Those that have been traveling towards the intersection of South Mill/American Legion Drive and A Highway may have seen the changes in the traffic signals. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says there are now dedicated turn signals.

FESTUS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO