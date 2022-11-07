Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Franklin County Voters Favor Schmitt, Rebuff Marijuana Amendment
Franklin County voters favored Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election for US Senate, while rebuffing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Schmitt received 67 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) as they battled to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Schmitt won the race overall. Franklin...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Council appoints new Municipal Judge
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council has appointed a new county Municipal Courts Judge going forward. Jelesia “Jasha” F. McQueen Kuenzel was confirmed by the council earlier this week. She and her husband operate their own law firm McQueen Kuenzel LLC in St. Louis. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says it feels good to get this appointment taken care of to find a replacement for Judge Juli Hand.
Washington Missourian
County Clerk: Nearly half of all Franklin County voters participated in Tuesday's election
Just less than half of Franklin County registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. With all precincts reporting, 37,372 ballots were cast out of 75,260 registered voters, for 49.7 percent voter turnout.
mymoinfo.com
Two Local State Representatives Selected For 2023 House Leadership Positions
(Jefferson City) The day after Missourians once again sent republicans to Jefferson City with a veto-proof super majority, House republicans met in the state capitol to select their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session. Two of the seven leadership spots will go to local legislators. Representative Mike Henderson of...
Sullivan Independent News
Crawford County Voters Back Schmitt, Oppose Marijuana Legalization
Crawford County voters overwhelmingly backed Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election, while also opposing the legalization of marijuana. Schmitt received 76 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in the race to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Turnout for Tuesday’s election in Crawford...
mymoinfo.com
Waller wins Missouri State Rep. 114th District while Buchheit-Courtway is re-elected in the 115th
(Jefferson County) Current Jefferson County Elections Clerk Ken Waller was chosen by voters in Tuesday’s General Election to represent the 114th District in the State House of Representatives. Waller, a Republican, beat Democratic Jessie Shepherd 8,540 votes to 4,132. Waller praises a former state rep who was very influential...
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
mymoinfo.com
Big Announcement Today in the City of Park Hills
(Park Hills) A big news announcement out of the city of Park Hills today. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us what’s happening. McFarland tells us about his biggest accomplishment during his five and a half years as Park Hills city administrator. McFarland is also proud to say he helped...
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
mymoinfo.com
Veterans Day Ceremony Held In Farmington
(Farmington) A number of people turned out on a cold, blustery day today to pay tribute to area veterans during a special ceremony in Farmington. The ceremony began with patriotic music played by the Farmington High School Band. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington also addressed those in attendance. He...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber Honors It’s Citizens
(Farmington) A number of people were recognized Thursday night during the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Success Banquet. Kelly Cummings of Unico Bank was presented the KREI/KTJJ 110% award. Cummings was recognized for her years of service in supporting the efforts of the chamber. David and Amy Miller...
mymoinfo.com
Traffic signal improvements in Festus
(Festus) The STP project along South Mill Street in Festus is all but completed as the road has been improved and the sidewalks are up. Just recently, they finished striping the street and the new lighting is set to be finished soon. Those that have been traveling towards the intersection of South Mill/American Legion Drive and A Highway may have seen the changes in the traffic signals. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says there are now dedicated turn signals.
mymoinfo.com
Firearms Deer Season Starts Saturday in the Show-Me State
(Iron County) Beginning Saturday morning, thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods for Missouri’s firearms deer season. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She’s been seeing the whitetail in her county. Ettinger-Dietzel says if you harvest a deer this season, you can no...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
A city in Missouri is one of the Top 5 Best Cities for Veterans
We celebrate Veterans Day as a nation later this week, and if you are a veteran looking to make a move, apparently, one of the best cities for veterans in the US is right here in the Show-Me State of Missouri. Lawnstarter.com just released a new ranking of cities called...
theshelbyreport.com
Eatwell Market By Schnucks To Open In Chesterfield, MO
Schnuck Markets has announced the future opening of Eatwell Market by Schnucks in Chesterfield, Missouri. Located at 220 THF Blvd., the 30,000-square-foot store is expected to debut in spring 2023. Along with local offerings, the store will emphasize natural and organic foods, as well as community events. “We are excited...
