Jefferson County, MO

Franklin County Voters Favor Schmitt, Rebuff Marijuana Amendment

Franklin County voters favored Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election for US Senate, while rebuffing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Schmitt received 67 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) as they battled to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Schmitt won the race overall. Franklin...
Jefferson County Council appoints new Municipal Judge

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council has appointed a new county Municipal Courts Judge going forward. Jelesia “Jasha” F. McQueen Kuenzel was confirmed by the council earlier this week. She and her husband operate their own law firm McQueen Kuenzel LLC in St. Louis. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says it feels good to get this appointment taken care of to find a replacement for Judge Juli Hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Two Local State Representatives Selected For 2023 House Leadership Positions

(Jefferson City) The day after Missourians once again sent republicans to Jefferson City with a veto-proof super majority, House republicans met in the state capitol to select their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session. Two of the seven leadership spots will go to local legislators. Representative Mike Henderson of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Crawford County Voters Back Schmitt, Oppose Marijuana Legalization

Crawford County voters overwhelmingly backed Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election, while also opposing the legalization of marijuana. Schmitt received 76 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in the race to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Turnout for Tuesday’s election in Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
MISSOURI STATE
Big Announcement Today in the City of Park Hills

(Park Hills) A big news announcement out of the city of Park Hills today. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us what’s happening. McFarland tells us about his biggest accomplishment during his five and a half years as Park Hills city administrator. McFarland is also proud to say he helped...
PARK HILLS, MO
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Veterans Day Ceremony Held In Farmington

(Farmington) A number of people turned out on a cold, blustery day today to pay tribute to area veterans during a special ceremony in Farmington. The ceremony began with patriotic music played by the Farmington High School Band. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington also addressed those in attendance. He...
FARMINGTON, MO
Farmington Chamber Honors It’s Citizens

(Farmington) A number of people were recognized Thursday night during the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Success Banquet. Kelly Cummings of Unico Bank was presented the KREI/KTJJ 110% award. Cummings was recognized for her years of service in supporting the efforts of the chamber. David and Amy Miller...
FARMINGTON, MO
Traffic signal improvements in Festus

(Festus) The STP project along South Mill Street in Festus is all but completed as the road has been improved and the sidewalks are up. Just recently, they finished striping the street and the new lighting is set to be finished soon. Those that have been traveling towards the intersection of South Mill/American Legion Drive and A Highway may have seen the changes in the traffic signals. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says there are now dedicated turn signals.
FESTUS, MO
Firearms Deer Season Starts Saturday in the Show-Me State

(Iron County) Beginning Saturday morning, thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods for Missouri’s firearms deer season. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She’s been seeing the whitetail in her county. Ettinger-Dietzel says if you harvest a deer this season, you can no...
IRON COUNTY, MO
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Eatwell Market By Schnucks To Open In Chesterfield, MO

Schnuck Markets has announced the future opening of Eatwell Market by Schnucks in Chesterfield, Missouri. Located at 220 THF Blvd., the 30,000-square-foot store is expected to debut in spring 2023. Along with local offerings, the store will emphasize natural and organic foods, as well as community events. “We are excited...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

