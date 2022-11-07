(Ste. Genevieve) There’s an adage that sequels are rarely as good as the original, but we’ve got a game tonight that could very well shape up to be a Hollywood thriller. The 8th ranked Central Rebels travel to the second ranked Valle Catholic Warriors in a rematch of the top two seeds in Class 3 District 1. After joining the MAFC this season the Warriors won the conference largely on the strength of their 40-30 win over Central. The Rebels led that game by nine points in the forth quarter. Coach Kory Schweiss says his kids want another shot…

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO