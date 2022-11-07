Read full article on original website
Firearms Deer Season Starts Saturday in the Show-Me State
(Iron County) Beginning Saturday morning, thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods for Missouri’s firearms deer season. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She’s been seeing the whitetail in her county. Ettinger-Dietzel says if you harvest a deer this season, you can no...
Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
Two Local State Representatives Selected For 2023 House Leadership Positions
(Jefferson City) The day after Missourians once again sent republicans to Jefferson City with a veto-proof super majority, House republicans met in the state capitol to select their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session. Two of the seven leadership spots will go to local legislators. Representative Mike Henderson of...
Central at Valle Part 2 (C3D1) Championship on J-98
(Ste. Genevieve) There’s an adage that sequels are rarely as good as the original, but we’ve got a game tonight that could very well shape up to be a Hollywood thriller. The 8th ranked Central Rebels travel to the second ranked Valle Catholic Warriors in a rematch of the top two seeds in Class 3 District 1. After joining the MAFC this season the Warriors won the conference largely on the strength of their 40-30 win over Central. The Rebels led that game by nine points in the forth quarter. Coach Kory Schweiss says his kids want another shot…
