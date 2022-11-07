Read full article on original website
Sears, Miller lead No. 20 Alabama past Liberty 95-59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty 95-59 on Friday night. Alabama (2-0) led by nine at the break and broke away by scoring 11 straight points during a 17-2 run early in the second half.
George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard...
Texas A&M strolls to victory over Abilene Christian
Wade Taylor IV scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead Texas A&M to a
Missouri starts fast, holds on to knock off Penn
Noah Carter scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Missouri Tigers defeated the Penn Quakers 92-85 Friday night
