newscenter1.tv
“Twenty percent done”: Belle Fourche still faces a long road to recovery from summer storms
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D – Six months after a line of harrowing hailstorms broke windows, smashed siding, and dented cars in Belle Fourche, the small community just north of the Black Hills is still recovering as winter approaches. “How far along is it? Twenty percent done. At best,” said Tom...
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder’s first public B-21-related construction project will be opening its doors
BOX ELDER, S.D.– With Liberty Center, a fitness center which is Box Elder’s first B-21 related project, preparing to open its doors to the public, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Development Authority and Executive Director of the YMCA in Rapid City Keiz Larson spoke on information regarding memberships, opening, and more.
newscenter1.tv
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
newscenter1.tv
EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
KEVN
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 12-year-old safely located
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — According to Rapid City police, 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder has been safely located. Poorhunter was originally reported missing Monday morning.
newscenter1.tv
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
newscenter1.tv
VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City accepting donations for annual Veterans Day event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – VFW Post 1273 is collecting donations for the annual “Boots on the Ground” donation drive. VFW Post 1273 Quartermaster and Adjutant Kat Pyka spoke on the meaning behind the event and its importance to the community. What “Boots on the Ground” is...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: From Shrek the Musical to motocross, there is always something to do
There is a lot going on this weekend. Kick off your Veterans Day with the parade Downtown. After that, swing by the Black Hills Community Theater for a showing of Shrek the Musical. Check out all the other events happening in and around Rapid City. Veterans Day Ceremony. Show your...
newscenter1.tv
10 tips for safe driving this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Recent icy weather has jolted locals back into the norm of winter driving conditions, and prompted the Rapid City Police Department to remind drivers of some common-sense tips to stay safe. Rapid City Police responded to a handful of accidents on Wednesday as freezing precipitation...
newscenter1.tv
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense
CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for 2 missing girls in western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s office is looking for two girls who haven’t been seen since Friday. Lilleighanna Pearl Quintana is 12 years old and has black hair with blonde highlights; she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Grace...
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
KEVN
New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court. Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Buzzer-beating empty net goal solidifies Rush win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Rush battled hard to pull out a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night, a much-needed victory for the Rush after losing three straight games to Idaho on the road. The Rush were on the board first and early in...
