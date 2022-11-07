Read full article on original website
Related
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 6A State Championship, Columbia Cup and Class 5A matchups
The quarterfinals are starting on Friday night, signaling the final weeks of the Oregon high school football season. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going to win every game.
Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the state quarterfinals
It’s time for the football state quarterfinals, and this week has some major matchups that people are going to want to keep an eye on. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
No. 7 Wilsonville and No. 8 Crescent Valley in Class 5A girls soccer championship, while unlikely at a glance, is rooted in past success
At a glance, it’s an unlikely outcome. The Class 5A girls soccer championship Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium pits No. 7 Wilsonville and No. 8 Crescent Valley against one another. But, in truth, nothing else about the matchup should come as a surprise. It’s a face off of champions, as the Raiders won the 2018 and 2019 state titles before the Wildcats captured it last season.
Friday Night Spotlight: Oregon high school football quarterfinal scores, schedule, links
It’s time for the state quarterfinals, and there is a lot of action ahead. Don’t blink or you’re bound to miss something. Keep an eye on The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Friday Night Spotlight, which will be updated throughout the night with updates and scores at the end of the night.
Boys soccer: State semifinal action from across Oregon
The stage is set for state championship action on Saturday for Oregon high school soccer fans as the semifinals were played on Tuesday. All state championship games will be played on Saturday. The 6A and 5A games will be at Hillsboro Stadium while the 4A and 3A/2A/1A games will be at Liberty High School.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0