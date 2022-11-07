ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Consumer Reports: Digitize family memories

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports took a look at several companies that can turn those family memories into digital files so they’re preserved forever, something that could make a great holiday gift for the person who has everything.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson honors veterans with its annual parade

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s annual Veterans Homecoming Week ended with a parade to honor those who served. The parade began at the Branson Landing at 11:11 a.m. The parade wound through downtown. Check out a few of the sights above. To report a correction or typo, please email...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order

Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Springfield man honors veterans by placing pennies on headstones

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO

