KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry. Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
VIEWER PICTURES: Check out snapshots of the 2022 deer harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers are sharing their snapshots of the deer harvest for 2022. See a gallery of pictures and upload yours below!
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
KYTV
Consumer Reports: Digitize family memories
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports took a look at several companies that can turn those family memories into digital files so they’re preserved forever, something that could make a great holiday gift for the person who has everything.
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
Missouri emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
KYTV
Branson honors veterans with its annual parade
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s annual Veterans Homecoming Week ended with a parade to honor those who served. The parade began at the Branson Landing at 11:11 a.m. The parade wound through downtown. Check out a few of the sights above. To report a correction or typo, please email...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
KYTV
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks fire agency reminds hunters about deer tree stand safety. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District crews rescued a deer hunter stuck in a tree after his stand failed. Crews say the hunter was stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed....
KYTV
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
KYTV
Springfield man honors veterans by placing pennies on headstones
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
KYTV
Local chaplain places pennies of remembrance on over 6,000 headstones at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “A penny for your thoughts” but on Veterans Day a man from Marionville had some thoughts about honoring those who gave their lives for our country by using thousands of pennies. So while the rest of the world...
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
