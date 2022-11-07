Read full article on original website
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
AMBUSH and Reese's Puffs Ready a Cereal Bowl Turned Fashion Accessory
Introduced last month, General Mills has now returned to officially deliver its AMBUSH x Reese’s Puffs collection in full. Building on its 2019 Travis Scott release and a KAWS collaboration back in 2021, the latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn‘s label continues the cereal name’s series of inventive partnerships that extend from music to art and now fashion. The team-up serves to tap into a new experience and offers a covetable accessory for fans.
Hot Toys Offers Full Look at Shuri as the Black Panther
Shortly before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has returned with the latest addition to its “Marvel Movie Masterpiece Series.” Celebrating the highly-anticipated film, the new 1/6 scale figure offers a full look at Shuri as the Black Panther. “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther and as world powers clamor to gain access to the rare energy-manipulating ore called Vibranium, a new and unexpected foe breaches the Wakandan borders. Our beloved heroes must now band together and fight to protect their nation,” write Hot Toys.
Wilson Unveils Its City Edition Basketball Collection
For the 2021-2022 NBA season, basketball imprint Spalding handed off the reins back to Wilson to be the league’s official game ball manufacturer again. And for the second year of its rekindled partnership, Wilson has teamed up with the professional hoops entity to honor each of its teams with a special City Edition basketball assemblage and coincide with Nike’s City Edition Jersey announcement.
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
HypeArt Visits: Jacob Rochester
Jacob Rochester paints what he knows. Drum machines, basketball caps, bomber jackets — interests he’s carried since his early days in Connecticut. The artist calls them “small cues” to the experiences that have shaped him over time. Now based in Downtown Los Angeles, Rochester has honed in on several of his many creative passions — namely beat-making, typography, street fashion and painting — which has shown to attract a number of gallerists and corporations from around the world.
Ironheart Stars in the Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo
Marking the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has delivered a new promotional video for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled “Let’s Go,” the video released for the Hong Kong market shows Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart in action for the final act of the film.
Bogey Boys Goes All-In With Its Latest Capsule
‘s outfit Bogey Boys has upped the ante with its newest capsule, The Vegas Collection, a spin on the close relationship between golf and gambling. Nine items constitute this line, including polos, tees, hoodies, and Sin City themed accessories with dancing game dice and a drop shadow Bogey Boys spell-out logo.
Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’
Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
Clarks’ ATL Trek Combi Designed to Take on Any Terrain
Clarks Originals has just presented its latest trail shoe, the ATL Trek Walk Waterproof White Combi, and it’s one of the brand’s most innovative trail shoes to date. Recently, Clarks unveiled its “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” sneaker, taking inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The shoe combined a selection of bright colors with a modernized footbed for extra comfort — and this new ATL Trek shoe is more of the same.
Jordan Two Trey Expands Its Lineup With New York Knicks Colorway
Jordan Brand has expanded its Two Trey lineup with an all-new colorway, this time paying homage to the New York Knicks. The shoe celebrates the 76 year-old team with its classic blue and orange colorway for the upcoming season. The offering sees the Jordan Two Trey high-top feature a white...
99percentis Teams With Gr8 and Nike for a Tear-Away Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collab
It’s been 40 years since debuted the Air Force 1 to the world, and to pay respects to one of its most iconic sneaker offerings, the brand has filtered it through a plethora of brand partners and designers to create their own special renditions. The Swoosh recently tapped UNDEFEATED to reinterpret the model with a full patent leather build, and now the brand is traveling overseas to link up with 99percentis and Gr8 to deliver an Air Force 1 Mid collaboration.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060, sacai x. LD Waffle, and more footwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with a plethora of bag styles and fall-winter clothing for week 95. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique...
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Skyline"
While 2022 still has plenty of Jordan Brand releases to look forward to, including the instant-classic Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found,” eyes are already moving on to 2023 with the reveal of several notable Q1 releases. As always, the Air Jordan 1 looks to play a key role in these offerings as looks such as the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Olive” have been scheduled to drop at the start of next year. Joining these two, another colorway on the iconic silhouette has been revealed in a “Skyline” gradient.
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Desert"
The Jordan Brand is expanding its lineup of low-tops with its Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. This time, the shoe is released in a desert-inspired color scheme for the upcoming Spring season. The Air Jordan 1 arrives in a desert, black and sail colorway. The shoe is constructed with an...
