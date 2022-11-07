Read full article on original website
Morgan Freeman Narrates Netflix's 'Our Universe' Documentary Series
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming documentary series with BBC Studios titled Our Universe. Narrating the six-part series is Morgan Freeman, who offers epic commentary on the connections that drive our natural world — “from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle.” While many may think of Sir David Attenborough when it comes to nature documentaries, Freeman has narrated several documentary series and films in the past including Cosmic Voyage and March of the Penguins.
Ironheart Stars in the Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo
Marking the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has delivered a new promotional video for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled “Let’s Go,” the video released for the Hong Kong market shows Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart in action for the final act of the film.
Watch the First Trailer for Lizzo's Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Love Lizzo'
HBO Max has released the first official trailer for Lizzo‘s upcoming documentary. Love Lizzo was announced earlier this year and chronicles the Detroit artist’s meteoric rise to fame. The film is directed by Doug Pray, the man who executive-produced Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 docuseries, The Defiant One.
'Constantine 2' Director Gives Progress Update on Keanu Reeves Sequel
Since the sequel to Constantine was confirmed to reunite Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, fans have been eager to know the progress of the film. While many of the details for Constantine 2 remain under wraps, Lawrence has recently spoken to ComicBook regarding a progress update on the film. Lawrence reveals that himself and Akiva Goldsman are hard at work, making sure the storyline is just right. He said, “We don’t have a script, but Keanu, me, and Akiva [Goldsman] who all worked on the first one together have all been trying over the years to get another one going. It’s been tricky because of the DC/Vertigo world and who owns the character and who has control over the characters, trying to get the right people to go forward. We’ve got that now and now we need the story. We’d all love to do it.”
Disney's Streaming Services Now Exceed Netflix in Subscribers
In their most recent earnings report, Walt Disney announced the addition of 14.6 subscriptions across its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ streaming platforms, bringing its total number of subscribers to the 236 million mark. With Netflix recently revealing that it has approximately 223 million subscribers in October, Disney’s portfolio has now officially surpassed the legacy streaming giant. Disney+ is currently the company’s most successful streaming platform boasting 164 million members alone.
Jason Momoa Teases Potential Return as Lobo for James Gunn's DC Studios
Ahead of the 2023 release set for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa is now teasing a potential new direction for him at DC Studios. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight for his new film Slumberland on Netflix, the Aquaman actor shared his excitement for James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the Warner Bros. Discovery DC Films division and revealing a very special upcoming project. “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!”
Rave Culture Runs Riot In Aro Archive's Film 'Do You Know What You're Here For?!'
Aro Archive is more than just a hub for hand-picked designer rarities, it’s a physical anthology of everything that makes fashion. The fun, the drama, the glamor, the horror, Aro Archive has it all, and now it turns its attention to its extensive collection of rave-centric designs via the means of a film, titled Do You Know What You’re Here For?!.
Nas and Hit-Boy Deliver New Album 'King's Disease III'
Nas has officially released his latest album King’s Disease III, produced and co-executive produced by Hit-Boy. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the extensive 17-track record features no guest appearances unlike its two predecessors. King’s Disease III marks Nas’ 16th studio album and is the third installment in the pair’s recent collaborative franchise, following the GRAMMY-winning and nominated King’s Disease and King’s Disease II, respectively.
Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’
I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.That reaction was entirely appropriate, considering one of Is That...
Goodsmile Company Crafts a 'Chainsaw Man' Figure
Following the breakout success of its anime premiere earlier last month, Chainsaw Man is now receiving a new collectible figure that doesn’t threaten to break the bank courtesy of Goodsmile Company. Arriving as part of Goodsmile’s POP UP PARADE collection, a series of accessible figures standing around 18 cm (7 inches) in height depicting a vast range of characters from popular shows and games, the new collectible features protagonist Denji in full Chainsaw Man form.
Hot Toys Offers Full Look at Shuri as the Black Panther
Shortly before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has returned with the latest addition to its “Marvel Movie Masterpiece Series.” Celebrating the highly-anticipated film, the new 1/6 scale figure offers a full look at Shuri as the Black Panther. “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther and as world powers clamor to gain access to the rare energy-manipulating ore called Vibranium, a new and unexpected foe breaches the Wakandan borders. Our beloved heroes must now band together and fight to protect their nation,” write Hot Toys.
Kid Cudi Responds to Backlash for Deleting Song "Love" off SoundCloud
Kid Cudi is once again at the forefront of criticism from music fans. Fans have recently noticed that the artist has deleted his song “Love” from SoundCloud with some claiming that they liked the free version more than the DSP one. The Man on the Moon artist took...
Keanu Reeves Confirmed to Return as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff
Keanu Reeves has officially been confirmed to reprise his role as John Wick for the franchise spinoff film, Ballerina. The Ana de Armas-led film is also slated to see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. While Reeve’s return is confirmed, it is not yet clear if he will reprise his role as a cameo appearance or if he will have a large role in the plot of Ballerina. The John Wick franchise has grown exponentially since its initial release in 2014. The fourth installment is currently underway, as well as two spinoff projects which include Ballerina, now filming in Prague and a prequel series, The Continental.
J. Cole and Jack Harlow Enter the World of 'NBA 2K' As Playable Characters
Both J. Cole and Jack Harlow are known to be avid basketball fans, and now, the rappers have taken their obsession one step further by becoming playable characters in NBA 2K23. For a limited time only, the rappers will take court as part of 2K’s MyTEAM mode crossover series. Players...
Stone Island's 77FW FOOTWEAR PROGRAM Looks to U.K. Grime, Rock, and Football
The prevalence of Stone Island in British culture is undeniably important and definitive. From terrace and casual culture in the 1980s to the wider remit of football lifestyle today, to those who still subscribe to a mod aesthetic or streetwear kids who came to know the brand through Supreme collaborations and rappers wearing the Italian label’s highly-desired Shadow Project garments, Stone Island has truly cemented itself as a part of life over the past forty years — why else do you think Hypebeast made Stone Island a special magazine? With all of this in mind, Stone Island has announced the 77FW STONE ISLAND FOOTWEAR PROGRAM, a new range of footwear that starts with its roots in football and looks to U.K. grime and rock music for inspiration.
Paul McCartney Reveals Vinyl Box Set With 80 7-Inch Singles
Paul McCartney on Thursday announced the release of a vinyl box set containing 80 seven-inch singles, aptly titled The 7” Singles Box. Housed in a Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate, the set contains several of McCartney’s chart-topping tracks, including “My Love,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime” and more. The collection includes 65 recreations of singles and promos with restored original artwork from 11 different countries, as well as 15 never-before-released singles.
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Debuts Chronic Skate in Celebration of Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Album Anniversary
To celebrate the official opening of Flipper’s all-new skating rink in London, the iconic establishment is debuting the Chronic Skate in recognition of Dr. Dre’s first studio album, The Chronic. The record celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022 and set Dr. Dre on the path to becoming one of the most celebrated musicians and producers in musical history.
