Glynn County, GA

Massive fire, explosions erupt at Georgia chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated

By Dajhea Jones
 4 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant is currently ablaze in Glynn County, Georgia , prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick.

Both Glynn County and Jacksonville officials provided an update at a press conference on Monday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Fewer than 10 people were working at the plant when the fire broke out, and none of them were injured. Authorities said one firefighter was hospitalized due to exhaustion from fighting the fire.

Authorities believe the fire should burn out but wind shift remains a concern due to the plumes of the chemical hydrogen peroxide pinene, which is used in fragrances.

Glynn County officials say area neighborhoods within a 3-mile radius of the plant remain under a shelter-in-place, while about 100 households in neighborhoods within a 1-mile radius have been asked to evacuate.

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency has opened up a shelter center for evacuees at the Camden PSA Rec Center located at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. Officials say no one has shown up to the shelter at this time.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

