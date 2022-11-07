Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Related
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
SFGate
Southern California Men Arrested In Connection With Gas Station Robberies
Tracy Police announced the arrest Tuesday of two Southern California residents in connection to two gas station robberies last month. Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's...
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
SFGate
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
SFGate
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
SFGate
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
SFGate
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
SFGate
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
SFGate
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Comments / 0