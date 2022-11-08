Rishi Sunak news - live: Deal with Macron on small boat crossings in ‘final stages’

Talks on a deal with France on small boat crossings were in their “final stages”, following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street said today.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “I don’t know if they have finalised a specific deal on the small boats in that meeting.”

Talks on the specifics of a deal were taking place separately involving Home Office officials, rather than being dealt with by the two leaders, the spokesman indicated. “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier today Mr Sunak acknowledged tackling Channel crossings is a “complex issue” as he insisted he is “determined to grip” the situation.

In other news, Mr Sunak still retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson , following emergence of abusive texts, Downing Street has said.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer suggested he feels that Sir Gavin is “clearly not suitable” for the job, following news that he allegedly bullied former chief whip Wendy Morton.