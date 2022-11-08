ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news - live: Deal with Macron on small boat crossings in ‘final stages’

By Namita Singh,Eleanor Sly and Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSL3S_0j1oW3qU00

Talks on a deal with France on small boat crossings were in their “final stages”, following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street said today.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “I don’t know if they have finalised a specific deal on the small boats in that meeting.”

Talks on the specifics of a deal were taking place separately involving Home Office officials, rather than being dealt with by the two leaders, the spokesman indicated. “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier today Mr Sunak acknowledged tackling Channel crossings is a “complex issue” as he insisted he is “determined to grip” the situation.

In other news, Mr Sunak still retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson , following emergence of abusive texts, Downing Street has said.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer suggested he feels that Sir Gavin is “clearly not suitable” for the job, following news that he allegedly bullied former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
The Independent

UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10

Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the English Channel by migrants in small boats, Downing Street has said. Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron at the margins of the Cop27 summit in Egypt, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a timetable for implementation.It is understood the deal under...
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
The Independent

Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge

A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
howafrica.com

WATCH: Kenya Airport Workers Return Bag Containing $19,000 To British Tourist

A Kenyan police officer and two airport workers were praised for returning a bag containing approximately $19,000 (£17,000) and other items belonging to a British tourist. According to the BBC, the tourist, identified as Benson Nickolson, misplaced the bag at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, the capital city of East Africa.
The Independent

China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
thenationalnews.com

UK Border Force officers 'to be stationed in French control rooms'

British immigration officers could be stationed in French control rooms for the first time under a new deal being negotiated by France and the UK to curb Channel crossings. The fresh agreement between the UK and France is understood to have cost about £80 million ($92m) and in its final stages.
France 24

Macron confirms end of anti-jihadist West Africa military operation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France was ending its Barkhane anti-jihadist mission in Africa after over a decade, saying a new strategy would be worked out with African partners. "I have decided, in coordination with our partners, to make official today the end of the Barkhane operation,"...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sunak: Home Secretary and I working ‘day and night’ to tackle Channel crossings

Rishi Sunak said he and Suella Braverman are working “day and night” to end “the unacceptable rise in Channel crossings” as he continued to face questions over her appointment.The Prime Minister gave Conservative former minister Maggie Throup an “absolute cast-iron commitment that we want to get to grips with this problem” after she called for him to promise an “immediate reduction in asylum seekers concentrated in one place”.In the Commons, Ms Throup said: “Despite a productive meeting with the immigration minister yesterday, the Home Office continues to house over 400 asylum seekers in two neighbouring hotels in my constituency”, and...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD

Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
BBC

Climate change: Wales ministers not at COP27 'to limit air miles'

Welsh government ministers have decided not to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in order to limit their air miles, the Senedd was told. The climate change minister said she and the first minister thought "very seriously" about attending the event. But Julie James has instead decided to attend...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy