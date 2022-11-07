ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Pacific storm brings snow, rain, wind to California

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new Pacific storm brought snow, rain and wind to California on Monday.

It’s the second significant storm this month for the state, which remains deep in drought.

The National Weather Service warned of travel difficulties on mountain routes and potential flash flooding from wildfire burn scars.

Stormy weather arrived late Sunday in Northern California and bands snow and rain were expected to continue through midweek.

Chain or snow tire requirements were in effect for major highways in the Sierra Nevada, the California Department of Transportation said.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” said a winter storm warning for Eastern Sierra slopes.

East of the state line, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said the initial impact of the storm was wind.

“We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time!” the office wrote before dawn.

Southern California’s early morning showers were forecast to be followed by heavier precipitation by nighttime and extend into midweek.

