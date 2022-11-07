Middle East aiming to create a ‘model to combat climate change’, says Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative :

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia ’s commitment to the promises made at the inaugural Middle East Green Initiative Summit last year.

The Crown Prince said: “The Kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) renews its commitment to work with countries of the region to achieve the goals of the Middle East Green Initiative and to become a global model to combat climate change”.

He made the comments at the 2022 conference, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, on Monday (7 November).

