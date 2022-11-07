Read full article on original website
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
Power outage scheduled Friday for areas of Chickasaw, Monroe Counties
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people in Chickasaw and Monroe Counties are going to be left in the dark Friday morning. The Okolona Electric Department is repairing a broken static power line and is going to have to shut down power over a broad portion of its service area along the Highway 45 corridor east of Okolona.
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
Brooksville issues boil water notice for residents west of Peco Foods
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in the town of Brooksville west of Peco Foods, plan to boil your water until you hear otherwise. A boil water notice went into effect late this afternoon. This alert will remain until water tests come back from the state. For 24/7...
Lowndes County town hosted its first Veterans Day Parade
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia brought something new to Veterans’ Day celebrations this year. Caledonia’s Mayor says that with such a strong military presence in the area, finding a new way to celebrate service members seemed like the right thing to do. The Caledonia community ushered in...
Nettleton School District honors veterans with community program
NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – With patriotic songs, a prayer of thanksgiving, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Nettleton School District honored veterans with a program for the entire community. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Pettigrew talked about his 28 years of service, which took him around the world, supporting and...
GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
MUW hosts veterans ceremony featuring music, Columbus High JROTC
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony. The W Wind Ensemble opened the ceremony with the playing of ” Grand Old Flag”. Columbus High School’s Junior ROTC was invited to do the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance.
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Area educators got hands-on lessons teaching students tools of trade
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area educators got hands-on lessons in a program that teaches students how to work with the tools of the trade. Flight Works Alabama demonstrated the We Build It Better curriculum and hardware at East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle campus today. We...
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
New CPD chief could be announced soon
Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
Columbus pilot out of hospital after Monday crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The pilot who ejected from a jet before it crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County is out of the hospital. The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement from the Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB). The pilot, who is an instructor, is in good...
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
