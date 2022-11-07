ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab-grown red blood cells transfused into a person for first time

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago
A groundbreaking clinical trial has seen lab-grown red blood cells transfused into a person for the very first time.

If proven to be safe and effective, man-made blood cells could revolutionise treatments for people with blood disorders.

The development could be a huge step forward in the treatment of those with sickle cell or with rare blood types.

Two volunteers received the blood that was grown from donated stem cells.

Researchers said the patients were healthy and doing well after the procedure, with no untoward side effects reported.

