Nike Air Max 97 ‘Silver Bullet’ Is Coming Back

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Nike is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 this year by bringing back one of the silhouette’s original colorways.

The sportswear giant shared release details of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” on its SNKRS launch calendar and it revealed that the beloved style will return to retail before week’s end.

The classic Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” features a metallic silver mesh upper and is coupled with a matching mudguard while red mini Swoosh branding appears on the midfoot. The shoe also comes with grey shoelaces while an Air Max-branded pull tab appears on the heel. The shoe’ standout element is the full-length Air Max unit in the midsole while a black outsole appears below.

“Push full speed ahead with this fast, fluid and clutch colorway. Celebrating 25 years of first-class style, its Metallic Silver upper recalls the iconic design’s Japanese bullet train inspiration. Waves of reflective detailing keep your style lit through the night. And for a first-class finish, the airy mesh keeps you cool while Air cushioning lets you ride in luxe comfort,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The upcoming release of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” will arrive on Nov. 11 in men’s and women’s sizing via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $185 price tag.

