Arab states are taking ‘steps in the right direction’ to tackle climate change, says Egypt’s PM

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

Egyptian prime minister Abdel Fattah El-Sisi closed the Middle East Green Initiative on Monday (7 November) by praising the efforts of the Arab states, who he said were taking "steady steps in the right direction" over fighting climate change.

The PM added that the talks at the summit "underscored" what he already knew, stating: "Our countries are deeply committed to the actions of climate change in all areas".

