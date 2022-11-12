ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ig3Fi_0j1oVpeY00

Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.

Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.

Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera . The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.

Hatton and Barrera will go head to head in Manchester, on the undercard of Natasha Jonas ’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Hatton vs Barrera will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, though exact times for the Hatton vs Barrera ring walks are as yet unkown.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QatJe_0j1oVpeY00

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Fight reaction and undercard results after Natasha Jonas and Frazer Clarke wins

Ricky Hatton added to his famous story with one final dance in Manchester as the legendary British fighter shared eight rounds with Mexican Marco Antonio Barrera. The Hitman maintains the bout enabled him to transform his lifestyle, lose weight and gain a better grasp of his mental health.With no judges for the exhibition, the pair, friends away from the ring, embraced to much fanfare from those in attendance. The famous band and iconic songs immediately showered Hatton after his Blue Moon ring walk.And Hatton displayed neat skills and a surprising amount of venom in his punches, while Barrera gave...
Yardbarker

Ricky Hatton unveils INSANE body transformation ahead of ring return

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton showcased his impressive body transformation ahead of his exhibition fight tonight. Hatton will be returning to the ring to take on Marco Antonio Barrera, having not fought since his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko back in 2012. The former world champion is one of the greatest...
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?

Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
bjpenndotcom

UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) and Pereira (6-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira's stunning title-winning TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Alex Pereira continued to be the thorn in Israel Adesanya’s combat sports side on Saturday when he claimed the middleweight title from his rival in the UFC 281 headliner. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) completed his quick rise to the top of the weight class when he handed Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who he beat twice in kickboxing, a fifth-round TKO loss to claim gold in the main event at Madison Square Garden in Brazil.
worldboxingnews.net

Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
MMAmania.com

Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip

Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!

A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
wrestletalk.com

Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager

Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists

Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout

Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...
wrestletalk.com

Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed

Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy