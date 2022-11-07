ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Moxies to Open at The Main Las Olas

By Neil Cooney
 4 days ago
Moxies , a Vancouver -based casual dining chain with 65 locations in Canada and five in the United States, is gearing up to open its second location in South Florida, this time in Fort Lauderdale , at The Main Las Olas .

Eatz Hospitality , the restaurant group behind the brand, opened the chain’s first South Florida restaurant in Brickell back in Feburary of 2020. Times have been tumultuous, to say the least, for the hospitality industry in the intervening years, but Moxies appears to be aptly named. Despite a slight delay (the Fort Lauderdale location was originally striving for a fall opening), the new restaurant is still working toward an opening, judging by recently submitted plan review paperwork.

Signature Items from the Moxies menu include Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Chipotle Mango Chicken ( with sweet and spicy dry rub, ancient grains, seasonal vegetables, fresh avocado salsa & pico de gallo ), and the Chili Lime Margarita, made with Altos Blanco Tequila, dried chili, and fresh lime juice.

The location at The Main Las Olas will occupy a 12,000-square-foot space, including indoor and outdoor bars, plus a second-floor mezzanine and patio, according to coverage in the South Florida Business Journal .

What Now was unable to reach a representative of Moxies for immediate comment on Monday.



