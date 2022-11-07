Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and the vehicle involved in an armed robbery that took place yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the 500 Block of Morse Street. The suspects’ displayed handguns, stole property from the victim, and left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they were using. If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Death investigation after man found dead in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in northeast D.C. Police responded to 49th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man. The death remains under investigation at this time.
Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night in Southwest Baltimore. Last night, shortly before 10 pm police arrived at a local hospital where a victim walked in asking for treatment of a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. He told police that while driving his car in the rear of a building at the 4700 Block of Amberley Avenue he was The post 54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest
Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized
LANDSDOWNE, ME – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Tucker Circle Thursday night in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the Hollins Station complex Thursday night to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. There is no further information in this late-breaking news. The post Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 19-Year-Old Hyattsville Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting
Montgomery County Police say that a 19-year-old Hyattsville man has died after he was shot early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd district officers responded to the 100 block of Colony Road for a report of shots fired, MCPD said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to local hospitals in serious but stable condition.
