Centralia, IL

2022 11/12 – Shiela Kay Reynolds Shantz

Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at the age of 78. Sheila was born on November 24th, 1943, to Albert and Jaunita (nee Koontz) Reynolds, the oldest child. She is survived by her beloved children, Natalie Elizabeth (Mathew) Ikemeyer of Crestwood, MO, and Lt....
CARLYLE, IL
2022 11/09 – Darlene Bandy

Darlene Bandy, age 89 of Salem and formerly of Kell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Darlene was baptized at the age of 15 in the Lost Fork Creek in Omega. She attended Brown School from grades 1 – 8, graduating from Kinmundy High School in 1951. Darlene worked in Kell planting and picking strawberries, at the grocery store, and with her husband Vernon, at the fertilizer plant. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Salem Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2002. She shared her talent of playing the piano and organ at Kell Baptist Church and teaching bible school.
SALEM, IL
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started

Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting

The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
CENTRALIA, IL
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters

The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
CENTRALIA, IL
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
CENTRALIA, IL
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Home east of Salem damaged by fire

Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
SALEM, IL
Marion County Board votes for lower levy increase; approves balanced budget

The Marion County Board rejected the first proposed levy increase for next year’s property tax bills before the amount was lowered and received the required two-thirds vote. The initial increase was 3.9-percent, which was lowered to three percent. After the first review of the budget, Finance Committee Chair Dr....
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022

A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
CENTRALIA, IL
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash

Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
ODIN, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
MARION COUNTY, IL

