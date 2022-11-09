Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/12 – Shiela Kay Reynolds Shantz
Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at the age of 78. Sheila was born on November 24th, 1943, to Albert and Jaunita (nee Koontz) Reynolds, the oldest child. She is survived by her beloved children, Natalie Elizabeth (Mathew) Ikemeyer of Crestwood, MO, and Lt....
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Darlene Bandy
Darlene Bandy, age 89 of Salem and formerly of Kell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Darlene was baptized at the age of 15 in the Lost Fork Creek in Omega. She attended Brown School from grades 1 – 8, graduating from Kinmundy High School in 1951. Darlene worked in Kell planting and picking strawberries, at the grocery store, and with her husband Vernon, at the fertilizer plant. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Salem Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2002. She shared her talent of playing the piano and organ at Kell Baptist Church and teaching bible school.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting
The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
KMOV
Father & daughter die in North City house fire; family barely escapes and turns to community for help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For 22 years Tyranecia Jones called her grandmother’s house in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street home. Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a fire destroyed the home and left the family with nothing. “I just feel lost because this is all I know,”...
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
southernillinoisnow.com
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Board votes for lower levy increase; approves balanced budget
The Marion County Board rejected the first proposed levy increase for next year’s property tax bills before the amount was lowered and received the required two-thirds vote. The initial increase was 3.9-percent, which was lowered to three percent. After the first review of the budget, Finance Committee Chair Dr....
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
edglentoday.com
Andreas Defeats Ming-Mendoza For Madison County Clerk, GOP Retains Majority In County Board, Three Win Judge Races
EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections. Andreas won the County Clerk...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
