Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
wbrc.com
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
wvtm13.com
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is preparing for freezing weather this weekend by opening a warming station in downtown. Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Food, a shower trailer and flu shots will be provided.
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
wbrc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
wbrc.com
Arrington Elementary School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Elementary School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Birmingham Police tell us that the elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man...
wbrc.com
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
wbrc.com
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
wbrc.com
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Shelby County is getting some closure after the remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered and identified in Calera. Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from Columbiana on December 31 2018. Investigators found his truck, but were never able to locate Mr. Harris.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wbrc.com
Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid. Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
wvtm13.com
New details after Birmingham school placed on lockdown after shooting victim showed up in lobby
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:51 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department provided more details regarding this incident. The police department says no shots were fired near nor around the school. The investigation shows the man had been treated at Princeton Baptist and left the hospital against medical advice. According to...
