Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County Patriots Monthly Meeting Tonight
Chaffee County Patriots will hold their monthly meeting tonight beginning at 6:30 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church. The meeting agenda calls for a Veteran’s Day tribute followed by a presentation on the 2nd amendment and pistol safety fundamentals. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, November 11th Weather
A mostly sunny and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 23 with a low...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Gingerbread House Bazaar is Saturday in Buena Vista
Faith Lutheran Church in Buena Vista will hold their annual Gingerbread House Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 9 am to 3 pm. You will find seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers and boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound. A chili and cornbread lunch will be available from 11am to 1pm.
A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in New Castle on Thursday morning, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed in a Thursday evening news release. Lisa Detweiler, 47, a female and resident of New Castle died after being hit by a freight train just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Kettle Bell Ringing Season
Individuals and teams of volunteers are needed for the Salvation Army’s annual effort to raise funds to help local residents in need. The bell ringing campaign takes place at Walmart in Salida and at City Market in Buena Vista between November 25th and December 24th. Money collected locally stays...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Aspen Daily News
Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
2nd Annual Christmas Mountain Run is November 25th
The 2nd annual Christmas Mountain 5 mile and 1 mile run is scheduled for Friday, November 25th in Salida. Race begins at 10 am, giving participants time to sleep in after Thanksgiving, and then relax before heading back to downtown Salida for the annual Parade of Lights and the lighting of Christmas Mountain.
Vail Daily News
Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County
Check here for full stories as winners are announced.
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
5280.com
5 of the Best Restaurants in Breckenridge and Frisco, According to Chef Matt Vawter
When chef Matt Vawter left Mercantile Dining & Provision in 2020 and moved to Breckenridge to open Rootstalk, he was coming home. And, in doing so, he was on a mission to bring the hallmarks of big-city dining to the mountain town. Vawter grew up in Keystone, attended Colorado Mountain...
soprissun.com
Comp Plan Update reaches its crescendo
In January 2021, Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees voted to update the town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan. On Nov. 15, after nearly two years, the outcome will be voted on for adoption at a public hearing hosted at Town Hall at 6 p.m. The process involved robust public participation...
Comments / 0