Pitkin County, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee County Patriots Monthly Meeting Tonight

Chaffee County Patriots will hold their monthly meeting tonight beginning at 6:30 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church. The meeting agenda calls for a Veteran’s Day tribute followed by a presentation on the 2nd amendment and pistol safety fundamentals. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Friday, November 11th Weather

A mostly sunny and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 23 with a low...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Gingerbread House Bazaar is Saturday in Buena Vista

Faith Lutheran Church in Buena Vista will hold their annual Gingerbread House Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 9 am to 3 pm. You will find seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers and boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound. A chili and cornbread lunch will be available from 11am to 1pm.
BUENA VISTA, CO
K99

A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home

The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
NEW CASTLE, CO
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course

This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
VAIL, CO
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

2nd Annual Christmas Mountain Run is November 25th

The 2nd annual Christmas Mountain 5 mile and 1 mile run is scheduled for Friday, November 25th in Salida. Race begins at 10 am, giving participants time to sleep in after Thanksgiving, and then relax before heading back to downtown Salida for the annual Parade of Lights and the lighting of Christmas Mountain.
SALIDA, CO
soprissun.com

Comp Plan Update reaches its crescendo

In January 2021, Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees voted to update the town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan. On Nov. 15, after nearly two years, the outcome will be voted on for adoption at a public hearing hosted at Town Hall at 6 p.m. The process involved robust public participation...
CARBONDALE, CO

