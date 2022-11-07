ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Last lunar eclipse for three years happening Tuesday

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDsAv_0j1oTnCk00
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File FILE – The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours _ the farther west, the better _ and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

The world will get a chance to see the last total lunar eclipse for three years on Tuesday, with the next not occurring until March 14, 2025.

On Election Day, a partial eclipse will begin around 4 a.m. Eastern Time, with just a part of the moon entering the Earth’s umbra, or shadow.

Around 5:17 a.m. is when the total eclipse is expected to occur, with totality expected to end around 6:42 a.m. before turning back to a partial eclipse as the moon passes out of the Earth’s umbra.

A total lunar eclipse is when the moon falls entirely within Earth’s shadow, casting the moon in a reddish hue, often called a “blood moon” due to the refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

Red light is caused by a wide scattering of sunlight passing through more of the planet’s atmosphere, so the more clouds and dust in the air on Tuesday, the redder the moon will appear.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” NASA says of the phenomenon.

The total eclipse will be visible across North and Central America and in Ecuador and Colombia, as well as western regions of Venezuela and Peru, according to NASA.

The eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Hawaii and Alaska will be able to see every stage of the eclipse.

NASA says viewers don’t need any special equipment to view the eclipse, although they recommend binoculars or a telescope to enhance the view and color of the moon.

A dark environment away from bright lights is the best way to view.

The last total eclipse was in May, and there were two solar eclipses — when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth — this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend

The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why when a submarine launches an SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water

When a submarine launches the SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water. The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space in Sunnyvale, California, and deployed with the American and British navies. It was first deployed in March 1990, and remains in service. The Trident II Strategic Weapons System is an improved SLBM with greater accuracy, payload, and range than the earlier Trident C-4. It is a key element of the US strategic nuclear triad and strengthens US strategic deterrence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Must-see: Fireballs fall from sky during meteor shower

Fireballs were caught on camera streaking across the night sky in Northern California. Thousands of people saw the bright lights, which were produced by the Taurid meteor shower, KXTV reported. Luckily none of them hit the ground or caused any fires to start, NASA officials told the news station. The...
The Hill

The Hill

759K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy