Theo James' First White Lotus Full Frontal Scene Already Has The Internet Abuzz
Theo James dropped trou in The White Lotus season premiere, and according to the actor, it's only the beginning of his on-screen nudity this season (much to the delight of the internet). Viewers of the HBO series were anything but shy when it came to sharing their opinions about James'...
The View Celebrates Halloween as Classic Television Characters
Listen to our View in Review podcast. It wouldn't be Halloween without The View's annual spectacular, and this year, the ladies one-upped themselves as iconic television characters. As always, the episode began with a pre-taped bit that saw the co-hosts, gathered on a 1960s sitcom set, debate what to do...
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special
Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
Ryan Murphy Says He Contacted '20 of the Victims' Families and Friends' While Preparing for Dahmer Series
Ryan Murphy says he and his team reached out to many victims' family and friends for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the record-breaking Netflix original has received some backlash from victims' families, Dahmer creator Murphy claims they reached out with the hopes of having people close to the victims involved with the series.
Girls5eva Headed to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has found a new home. Previously a Peacock series, the musical comedy will debut its third season on Netflix. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on the platform. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the series follows a one-hit wonder...
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York
New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Surprises With Another Fan-Favorite Elimination
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continued last night, shocking fans with another surprise elimination. Rowan Ward, a non-binary chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, had earned a spot in the tournament after claiming victory the second round of the Second Chance Tournament. Last night's tough competition saw Ward go up against community college instructor Courtney Shah and software team leader John Focht in the quarter-finals, and Focht surprised fans when he quickly took the lead and made massive wagers.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Glee Was Originally 'The NC-17 Version of Show Choir', Says Ryan Murphy
Glee wasn't always the network-friendly musical comedy we know today. During an appearance on the inaugural episode of the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast hosted by Glee cast members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), show creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the series started out as something very different than its final form.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere Until 2024
Don't expect to see any new episodes of House of the Dragon in 2023. Fans may be itching for new installments of the Game of Thrones spin-off after last weekend's explosive season finale, but HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they'll have to be patient. "Don’t...
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Hein’s Picks: Rescued by Netflix, Manifest Returns to a Changed World
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Netflix Mines the Last Blockbuster in America for Laughs, Titans Kicks Off Season 4
Netflix plays on viewers’ sense of nostalgia today with Blockbuster, a workplace comedy set in the last Blockbuster Video in America. Created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Vanessa Ramos, the half-hour sitcom stars Randall Park as a Blockbuster manager determined to survive the digital age. Also today: HBO...
Stanley Tucci and David Tennant Break Bad in Netflix's Inside Man
It’s not exactly frightful Halloween fare, but today, Stanley Tucci and David Tennant offer two very different pictures of morality in Inside Man. The British crime drama, which aired on BBC One before arriving on Netflix, stars Tucci as a prisoner on death row and Tennant as a vicar whose lives become intertwined.
Friday the 13th Prequel Series from Bryan Fuller Headed to Peacock
A Friday the 13th prequel series is headed to Peacock. The streamer has greenlit Crystal Lake from Bryan Fuller, the mind behind series like Hannibal, Pushing Daisies, and American Gods. The news comes after a lengthy legal battle between the original film's director-producer Sean S. Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller that left Miller in control of the script and characters, but not of the original title, adult Jason, or the iconic hockey mask.
Let's Decode The Clues in The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere
Forget the midterm elections or the holiday season: The only thing worth discussing this fall is whose dead body is floating in the ocean in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Is it a character we’ve met, or someone who’s going to show up later? Are there other dead bodies littering the resort, as one of the staffers suggests? Does that mean there’s a psycho on the loose, or that someone mixed a bad batch of negronis?
The White Lotus, Big Mouth, and The Devil's Hour Lead a Weekend of Premieres
Happy Halloween weekend! Over the next few days, television delivers a frightfully packed lineup, as Emmy darling The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO, Big Mouth Season 6 offers more raunchy fun, and Prime Video bows supernatural thriller The Devil’s Hour. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo...
Aubrey Plaza Joins the Cast of WandaVision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Details about Plaza's character are being kept under wraps, but the role will mark a Parks & Recreation reunion for Plaza and Kathryn Hahn. Plaza is currently starring in the second season of HBO series The White Lotus. The...
