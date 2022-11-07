Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Arrest made in 52-year-old woman’s Swainsboro slaying
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday. Just after midnight, officers responded to the scene of shots fired at the 200 block of Washington St. A witness on the scene indicated it was a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found...
WRDW-TV
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting injured a deputy during a confrontation in a neighborhood that’s already been identified as a crime hotspot. A family member identified the deputy as Michael Cole and said the 25-year-old was shot in the face. His sister said he’s worked for the sheriff’s agency for five years.
Swainsboro man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in domestic dispute
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars following a deadly domestic dispute in Swainsboro. According to the Swainsboro Police Department(SPD), just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10, police were dispatched to shots fired in the 220 block of Washington Street in Swainsboro. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying facedown next to an […]
Grovetown man arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday, November 7th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Zigarelli has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Terroristic Threats and Acts after an alleged incident in Grovetown. He is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on multiple occasions against a 14-year-old, according to warrants […]
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man arrested in aggravated child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have arrested a man accused of aggravated child molestation, authorities say. Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and terroristic threats and acts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies,...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets grant to fight dangerous driving
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to receive a grant for the federal 2023 year. According to authorities, Burke County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling $49,944.35.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
Grovetown man sentenced after fatal overdose of 28-year-old Martinez man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been over two years since a Martinez man died from a drug overdose. The Grovetown man accused of giving him the drugs was sentenced today. Twenty-eight year old Alex King died in July 2020 after taking fentanyl-laced pills. The man accused of selling him the drugs, Colin Magill, was sentenced […]
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Washington Road. Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road. Riddick was...
wgac.com
Local Man Sentenced for Drug Overdose Leading to Death
A Columbia County man was sentenced today to five years behind bars for selling drugs to a Grovetown man that led to his death. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after Alex King died July 19, 2020 from an overdose after taking pills that had been laced with fentanyl.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County. The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003...
Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
17-year-old found shot to death in Augusta, suspect arrested
#UPDATE | November 7, 2022 (WJBF) – On November 6th,the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook that occurred on November 5th, at Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Rd. Grace has been charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm During […]
Comments / 0