Marlborough receives state grant for Cedar Hill Street reconstruction
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Economic Development Corp. recently announced that its application for a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure grant has been accepted. The grant will help the city reconstruct a one-mile stretch of narrow roadway on Cedar Hill Street, which is near Crane Swamp. The roadway serves as a...
Kate Donaghue heads to Beacon Hill as a state rep
WESTBOROUGH – A lot of door-knocking paid off for Kate Donaghue. She is heading to the State House as the state representative for the newly formed 19th Worcester District. According to unofficial results, the Democrat beat out Republican Jonathan Hostage for the seat, which includes Southborough, Northborough precincts 1, 2 and 3, Westborough precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, and Framingham, precinct 21.
Pet hospital heading to the Speedway Plaza in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Banfield Pet Hospital plans to set up shop in the Speedway Plaza on Turnpike Road. On Nov. 1, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the hospital with conditions. These conditions include having two parking spaces close to the hospital for animals in distress, receptacles for...
Brigham Street Old Burial Ground is final resting place for many early Northborough residents
NORTHBOROUGH – Upon first glance at the Brigham Street Old Burial Ground, it does not look like much more than a grassy, wooded lot. But, if you look more closely, you will notice four legible headstones and a fifth illegible marker clustered together. Other stones that don’t have inscriptions dot the landscape.
Franklin J. Foley III, 54, of Marlborough
– Franklin “Frank” J. Foley III 54 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in Pittsburg, NH on Monday, November 7, 2022. Frank was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Franklin J. and Frances M. (Wyrocki) Foley Jr. He received his Master’s Degree from UMass, Lowell in Plastic Engineering and was employed by SMC in Devens, MA for the past 5 years.
Southborough police seek help with stolen car
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department are asking if residents have seen a vehicle that has been reported stolen. The vehicle is a 1987 navy blue Buick Regal with a Massachusetts license plate of 1SDA75. According to police, the Buick Regal was reported stolen from a resident who lives...
Wenzel: Meeting House Fair at the First Church, Marlborough High classes reunite
MARLBOROUGH – “While the date may change, the day never will, it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the church on the hill,” when the Women’s Fellowship holds the traditional Meeting House Fair, at the First Church in Marlborough, Congregational. This year the old-fashioned fair is...
Westborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:13 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint. 1:26 p.m. E Main St. Accident – hit & run. 3:08 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage. 7:23 p.m. Simeon Howard Way. Disturbance (general). 10:49 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance (general). Friday, Oct. 28. 12:28 a.m. W Main St. Disturbance (general). 12:30...
Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals
MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
Edward C. McManus, 85, of Marlborough
– Edward C. McManus passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 7, 2022 amongst family and friends. Edward was born in Fitchburg, MA to lifelong residents Leo and Kathryn (Ware) McManus. He was educated in Fitchburg’s parochial schools and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1955 with honors. He attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with an English degree in 1959. He worked part-time in a local business, Enright’s Pharmacy, where he met his wife-to-be Judith and began a life-long relationship that blossomed into a 61 year marriage. She predeceased him in 2021.
Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough
– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter
Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
Judith M. Voutas, 78, of Westborough
– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.
Northborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
2:20 a.m. Southwest Cut. Disturbance. 7:04 a.m. Southwest Cut. Accident: P.D. 8:23 a.m. Whitney St. Animal calls. 9:59 a.m. Church/Whitney Sts. Well-being check. 2:41 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance. Monday, Oct. 24. 8:33 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance. 1:16 p.m. King St. Ambulance. 1:18 p.m. River/Main Sts. Well-being check. 4:43...
School Committee honors Shrewsbury seniors
SHREWSBURY – Four Shrewsbury High School seniors received awards for their work during a School Committee meeting Oct. 26. “You’re phenomenally impressive people… you’re high-achieving, stretching your boundaries, but also all showing a great deal of humility. We are incredibly proud of what you exemplify,” School Committee Chair Lynsey Heffernan said.
‘Opportunity to honor and give thanks:’ Marlborough honors veterans
MARLBOROUGH – Three rounds of shots echoed in downtown Marlborough this morning as the community gathered for the Veterans Day parade. Along stops of the parade at each of the monuments, a wreath was laid before the rounds were fired and a member of the Marlborough High School marching band played “taps.”
Worcester man arrested on gun, drug charges in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The discovery of a loaded handgun and drugs in a backpack led to the arrest of a Worcester man. According to Shrewsbury police, on Nov. 6 around 9:48 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Boston Turnpike near the Worcester City Motel. The officer stopped a...
Hudson parade and ceremony thank military veterans
HUDSON – Stars and stripes were plentiful Nov. 11 in downtown Hudson. The town’s Veterans Day parade was led by three color guards: Hudson AMVETS Post 208, Marine Corps JROTC of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Hudson Police Department. A ceremony, emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs...
Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
