Read full article on original website
BLKGODDESS
4d ago
I swear some of these kids born in the 99 and the 2000's should have just stayed where they were never born I'm sorry to say that but why have kids like this when it's just a waste of human life this is ridiculous makes no sense. just worthless individuals period!!!!!!!!!
Reply
4
Southern Comfort
4d ago
My goodness these young boys. Do nothing constructive, positive, or worthwhile. All the opportunities at their disposal and they choose thuglife. What.a.waste!!! SMH
Reply
4
Related
wfxg.com
UPDATE: GBI arrests suspect for shooting Richmond County deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect for the early-morning shooting of a Richmond County deputy. The GBI has charged Vernon Cratic, Jr. with five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. --------- ORIGINAL STORY: An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway on...
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WRDW-TV
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting injured a deputy during a confrontation in a neighborhood that’s already been identified as a crime hotspot. A family member identified the deputy as Michael Cole and said the 25-year-old was shot in the face. His sister said he’s worked for the sheriff’s agency for five years.
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
2nd suspect wanted in murder of man on Old Savannah Road
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man arrested in aggravated child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have arrested a man accused of aggravated child molestation, authorities say. Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and terroristic threats and acts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies,...
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
Bond decision delayed for parents in 2nd child’s death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings were postponed Thursday for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. The decision on bond for both Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott was delayed until an official hearing on Jan. 5, the 85th day after the arrest, for a review of further evidence as it comes in.
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
Columbia County man sentenced to 25 years for contributing to overdose death
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Colin James Magill went before Honorable Judge Sheryl B. Jolly in Columbia County Superior Court for sentencing Wednesday. Magill was charged with Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute after an investigation into the death by overdose Alex King. Magill, who lived in Grovetown, was arrested February 4th, […]
Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
WJBF.com
Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man
Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man. Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old …. Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man. Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, November 11, 2022. NAUG Veterans Day Ceremony. Community enjoys Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere …. Your...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets grant to fight dangerous driving
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to receive a grant for the federal 2023 year. According to authorities, Burke County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling $49,944.35.
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
Comments / 2