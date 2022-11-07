AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings were postponed Thursday for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. The decision on bond for both Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott was delayed until an official hearing on Jan. 5, the 85th day after the arrest, for a review of further evidence as it comes in.

