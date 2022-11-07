Read full article on original website
How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?
"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
How To Unlock The Bozjan Southern Front In Final Fantasy 14
The Bozjan Southern Front is the first in a series of instanced duties that form the staging ground for the "Shadowbringers" relic weapon quests in "Final Fantasy 14." Titled "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr," this collection of instanced duties offers players unique incentives alongside relic weapon progression like exclusive mounts, cosmetic items, and sizeable EXP rewards. All of the content is set in the besieged country of Bozja and consists of three instanced zones and two in-zone dungeons, unlocked in the order of the Bozjan Southern Front, Castrum Lacus Litore, Delubrum Reginae, Zadnor, and the Dariada.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
Call Of Duty Makes Game-Changing Move Against Toxic Players
Toxic gamers are one of the biggest problems in many game communities, players who take things a little bit too seriously — and angrily. In first-person shooters and online competitive games, toxicity usually takes the form of making offensive statements, getting angry at teammates, or raging over an impending loss. Though there is an option to mute voice chat in most "Call of Duty" games, there's never been a way for a player to be fully silenced for everyone. Now, for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and the highly anticipated "Warzone 2.0," a brand-new reporting and punishment feature will allow moderators to ban specific players entirely from using the in-game chat, both via voice and text.
Ice Poseidon Explains Why He Leaked Mizkif's Controversial Messages
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has been making a lot of headlines in recent weeks, and not for good reasons. The 27-year-old content creator was previously accused of covering up assault allegations against fellow OTK member and roommate Crazyslick. Mizkif would later deny these claims, saying that he had no idea the kind of person Crazyslick was and that he had been kicked out of the house OTK members share. Since these allegations, Mizkif has kept a low profile on social media, though he has continued to upload daily videos. However, that hasn't done much to prevent him from being wrapped up in other controversies.
How Diablo 4's World Tiers Change The Series' Difficulty Options
From the looks of everything we know so far about "Diablo 4," it seems like the highly-anticipated sequel will be putting a major focus on player freedom. The fourth entry to the long-running dungeon-crawler franchise has already announced a ton of series-first features to open up a wider range of player choices, from character customization, sprawling skill trees, the Paragon Board, and an open world with five regions for players to explore at will.
Disco Elysium Fans Get More Bad News
Things are looking bad for a potential "Disco Elysium 2," as former Studio ZA/UM members accused owners of the studio of fraud, the studio itself has accused former members of the team of fostering a toxic work environment. In early October, several key members of the "Disco Elysium" development team, Martin Luiga, Aleksander Rostov, Helen Hindpere, and Robert Kurvitz, were all let go from Studio ZA/UM. Later, court documents revealed that Kurvtiz had filed a lawsuit against Studio ZA/UM, although it was not clear at the time the reason for the lawsuit.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
The Witcher's New Netflix Lead Reportedly Auditioned Years Ago
Henry Cavill was an iconic part of making Netflix's "The Witcher" a success, playing series lead Geralt of Rivia. Now, the series will have to survive without him and rely on Liam Hemsworth to carry the torch into Season 4. Still, the news of Hemsworth replacing the titular character in "The Witcher" has raised questions about the quick recasting and the future of the series. As it turns out, this change might not have been as quick of a turnaround as people might believe.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Great Tusk And Iron Treads Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have been games shrouded in mystery and hints since before they were announced. In fact, there were clues about the games that we all missed before Nintendo announced it, and later previews hid new Pokémon in plain sight for fans. Just over a week before the game's release date, Nintendo released a nearly four-minute video that featured the Paldea region and Ed Sheeran's song "Celestial." The video includes some clips about two specific monsters, and the official Pokémon website explained further.
Yellow Vs Red Circles In God Of War Ragnarok Explained
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.
Dave Bautista Makes His Stance On The Gears Of War Movie Loud And Clear
It's no secret that actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista really wants a "Gears of War" movie. Bautista has his sights set on a specific role, too: Marcus Fenix, the protagonist of the first 3 "Gears of War" games. For a long time, that dream felt distant for Bautista – not because of his abilities, but because of the state of the adaptation itself. A "Gears of War" movie was in the works back in 2007, but little information has surfaced since then, leading many to believe the project was dead in the water. Now, things are changing, and Bautista wants in.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
Everything Added In Marvel Snap's Warriors Of Wakanda Season
Despite being out for less than a month, "Marvel Snap" has already been a huge success for developer Second Dinner and Marvel. Similar to other virtual card games like "Magic: The Gathering" or "Hearthstone," "Marvel Snap" allows players to build up a deck of cards of all their favorite Marvel heroes to battle with others. In addition to impressing most critics, "Marvel Snap" also brought in over $2 million during its launch week despite being a free-to-play title (via Destructoid). And having completed its first season, Second Dinner is now moving on to its next chapter, which is all about "Black Panther."
Doom Eternal Composer Fires Back At Id Software With Abuse Claims
2020's "Doom Eternal" is a perfect example of when everything in video game is perfectly executed. Whether it be the doubling down on the "Doom" series' signature violence, the excellent level design, or its absolutely bombastic ending, "Doom Eternal" delivers on virtually every front. Helping this frenetic and chaotic experience along is the game's hard-hitting soundtrack, composed completely by Mick Gordon. Featuring down-tuned bangers such as "The Only Thing They Fear Is You" and "Hell On Earth," Gordon's soundtrack resonated far beyond being the backing track for the demon-killing violence featured in "Doom Eternal." In fact, its popularity grew so big, that the release of the original soundtrack (OST) for the game became highly anticipated in and of itself.
Why Pokémon Fans Think Ash Is On The Way Out
For over two decades now, the "Pokemon" anime series — arguably the most popular medium within the larger "Pokemon" franchise — has centered around Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his group of companions as he sets off on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon trainer there is. Even 25 years after the series' debut in 1997, the mainline "Pokémon" TV show remains extremely popular and among the most viewed animes in the world. For as long as it has been around, Ash has been the focal figure on which the series is based around. However, that may soon be coming to an end.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
Pokemon's Ash Is Finally World Champion And It Didn't Even Take Him A Year
Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Now, for many fans, it may seem as though this was a long journey for the young Pallet Town native. After all, he was first introduced to fans of the series a whopping 25 years ago. That being said, canonically, Ash hasn't aged — he's perpetually 10 years old. With that wild bit of in-show logic in place, less than a year since he began his journey, Ash has apparently gone from a bumbling first-time trainer to world champion.
Why You Need To Download God Of War Ragnarok's Day One Patch
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally arrived. As one of the most anticipated games of the year, it's enjoying its time on the front page of every major gaming outlet. It's a well-deserved victory lap, too. Almost every critic agreed that the game is nearly perfect, finely honed and ready to sweep end-of-the-year gaming awards. Many fans are still enjoying the game, as it will take a considerable amount of time to beat. That said, those fans might want to make sure their game file is updated to the latest version, or else they might be missing out on some important fixes.
