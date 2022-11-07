CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 15 points, classmate Ryan Dunn had 13 and No. 18 Virginia closed the first half on a 32-8 run and beat Monmouth 89-42 on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-0) added a 21-2 burst in the second half, never allowing the Hawks to even entertain the idea of making a game of it after trailing 42-21 at halftime. Myles Foster led the Hawks (0-2) with 10 points, but they all came in the first 11 minutes before he was saddled with foul trouble. Myles Ruth added eight points. Virginia trailed 13-10 before McKneely tied it at the 13-minute mark with his first of his four 3-pointers. The Hawks made their last field goal of the opening half on a left-handed hook by Foster with 10:28 to play and were outscored 23-4 the rest of the way.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO