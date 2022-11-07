Read full article on original website
Freshmen lead No. 18 Virginia in rout of Monmouth, 89-42
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 15 points, classmate Ryan Dunn had 13 and No. 18 Virginia closed the first half on a 32-8 run and beat Monmouth 89-42 on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-0) added a 21-2 burst in the second half, never allowing the Hawks to even entertain the idea of making a game of it after trailing 42-21 at halftime. Myles Foster led the Hawks (0-2) with 10 points, but they all came in the first 11 minutes before he was saddled with foul trouble. Myles Ruth added eight points. Virginia trailed 13-10 before McKneely tied it at the 13-minute mark with his first of his four 3-pointers. The Hawks made their last field goal of the opening half on a left-handed hook by Foster with 10:28 to play and were outscored 23-4 the rest of the way.
Friday night Beaver County football highlights, WPIAL quarterfinals
No. 5 South Side 47, No. 4 Mapletown 6 — On a night in which Mapletown star running back Landan Stevenson was the center of attention, South Side's Ryan Navarra had a dominant performance of his own on the ground. Navarra carried the football 17 times for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns, leading the No. 5 Rams to a convincing 47-6 win over No. 4 Mapletown that wasn't all that close. ...
USC Running Back Travis Dye Carted Off Field After Leg Injury
The Trojans running back suffered the devastating injury in the second quarter of the game against Colorado.
