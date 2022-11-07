ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Rangers Game 15: Rangers at Red Wings

It’s been a bit of a rough stretch for the Rangers, blowing a pair of two goal leads against the Red Wings and Isles in their last two games, both losses. Still, the Rangers are in a good position in the Metro for now, and have 7 games against beatable teams. It’s not must win territory, but it’s really should win territory. Anything less than 10 of 14 points in this stretch isn’t good enough.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
It is time to move K’Andre Miller to the top pair

With Ryan Lindgren hopefully returning tonight in Detroit, the Rangers are as close to fully healthy as they have been all season. Given they’ve been fully healthy for about 4 shifts this year, that’s a monumental achievement. That means Gerard Gallant has a chance to best optimize his lineup. The focus has been on forwards, for good reason. However now is the time to make the long awaited defense change, and it is time to move K’Andre Miller to the top pair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ryan Lindgren may return tomorrow

Per Vince Mercogliano, Ryan Lindgren may return tomorrow against Detroit, which is certainly good news for the Rangers. They have missed him. Believe it or not, Libor Hajek was serviceable in Lindgren’s absence, and most of the issues the Rangers have faced have been with blowing leads. But Lindgren is still a better player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dare we say, Libor Hajek has been fine this year?

On a scale of one to ten on “things we didn’t see coming,” Libor Hajek playing significant minutes and playing them somewhat competently would have been in the 9-10 range. But Hajek has been fine this year, so far, and has filled in pretty well for Ryan Lindgren over the past week. It’s not something that was expected, but it is certainly a welcomed surprise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

