Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.

2 DAYS AGO