T-Pain Shares His "Pickle Rick" Car Drama on TikTok — Details
They say it's hard to find an honest mechanic these days. And rapper T-Pain, who took to TikTok to share an insane 28-part story titled "What happened to the Pickle Rick 240," likely agrees with the sentiment. The story started in 2018 when T-Pain first got into drifting. Pickle Rick...
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'
For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Who Is the Gopher on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Were Shocked to See THIS Funky Star (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Gopher has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. The competition is slowly winding down on The Masked Singer, and there are only a few more reveals before the finalists compete for the crown. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the series returns to its regular schedule with a unique twist. The Masked Singer will honor the life of guest judge Leslie Jordan following his unexpected death in October 2022.
Some 'SNL' Writers Are Boycotting Upcoming Episode Due to Host Dave Chappelle
Controversy has struck Saturday Night Live over the decision to name Dave Chappelle as the host for the episode set to air on Nov. 12, 2022. The comedian is known for making transphobic jokes a regular part of his standup routine. Article continues below advertisement. Dave's hosting gig has led...
Acclaimed Comics Artist Carlos Pacheco Passed Away — What Was His Cause of Death?
It's a dark day for fans of comics and graphic novels. On Nov. 9, 2022, it was confirmed that artist Carlos Pacheco passed away. He is best known for his work for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, as well as the 1998 comics run of Avengers Forever. He's worked in the comic book industry as an artist since the early 1990s and has worked on some well-remembered classics.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah on "Exciting" 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the agents from the different NCIS divisions — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai'i —will come together in an epic three-hour crossover event. Yes, the NCISverse is finally uniting NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2023. The mega-crossover event...
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Gallagher the watermelon-smashing comedian has died at 76
The man born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. built a nationwide following in the 1970s and '80s. He became increasingly controversial in recent years, chastised for racist and homophobic remarks.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'
We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing
Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?
Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?
It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison Dishes on Favorite City and "Bizarre" Finds in Spinoff Series (EXCLUSIVE)
After filming more than 600 episodes at their Las Vegas–based World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Rick Harrison and company are taking their business on the road and visiting eight different cities across the United States in the History Channel spinoff Pawn Stars Do America. Each two-hour episode...
Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend Is Related to TV Sitcom Royalty
Actor and musician Chord Overstreet’s career catapulted when he joined the Glee cast in Season 2. Chord played Sam Evans and often stole scenes with his smooth voice and handsome looks. However, in early episodes, many fans still adore his and Mercedes’s (Amber Riley) romance. Article continues below...
'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Concerned About Colleen's Behavior at the Reunion
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It can be hard to put your best foot forward on reality TV in an intense setting. But now that Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, fans are worried about Colleen and Matt, especially after the reunion dropped on Netflix.
Fans Want to Be in Wakanda Forever, but Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’?
The 2018 film Black Panther introduced fans to the fantastical kingdom of Wakanda and gave Chadwick Boseman’s title superhero his own moment in the spotlight. Moviegoers were enthralled — to the tune of $1.35 billion in global box office receipts. So it’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel Studios got to work on a sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But will there be a Black Panther 3?
Does Sam Heughan Have Kids? 'Outlander' Fans Want to Know
If ever there was an appropriate time to use an old-fashioned word like “hunky,” it feels like this is it. Let’s face it: Sam Heughan is a hunk. If you looked up the word “hunk” in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of Sam, most likely dressed as his Jamie Fraser character from Outlander.
