Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
Wakanda Wellness Week kicks off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — As people around the world fill movie theatres this weekend for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, "Wakanda Forever," a health care clinic in Milwaukee is using the film to spark a conversation on an important topic: preventative health care. Erika Sinclair, Founder and Director at Health...
WISN
Racine 4th grader called a hero for saving classmate
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine fourth grader is being called a hero, after she rushed to save a classmate who was choking. For Essence Collier, lunchtime on Tuesday at Racine's Fratt Elementary, took a sudden and serious turn. "I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I...
WISN
Donate Now & Help Feed a Family in Need
For the 11th year, WISN 12 and Hunger Task Force are working together to provide healthy holiday meals for families across Southeastern Wisconsin. The annual effort helps feed hungry Milwaukee families during the holiday season. You can DONATE ONLINE RIGHT NOW by CLICKING HERE to contribute. You can also call...
WISN
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee with new way to donate
MILWAUKEE — It's the kickoff to the season of giving in Milwaukee. The Salvation Army launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday morning at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Third Ward. The sounds of bells dinging and the Salvation Army band playing Christmas tunes rang through the morning...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
WISN
WISN 12 News Exclusive: Eliminating illegal guns
MILWAUKEE — On any given day in the Franklin Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee, near 22nd Street and Keefe Avenue, Varnella Powell says gunfire can be heard. "As a mother, it's scary for real. They don't care if it's broad daylight they still go off," she said. Powell said she...
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WISN
Judge sets deadline for Northridge abandoned mall demolition plan
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has denied to delay the demolition of the former Northridge Mall while the owners appeal his raze order. “The pictures speak more than a million words,” said Judge William Sosnay on Friday, as he reviewed the latest inspection report on the property near 76 Street and Brown Deer Road.
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
Milwaukee County voter turnout plummets in 2022 compared to 2018
Voter turnout plummeted more than 10 percent in Milwaukee County from 2018 to 2022, county election data shows.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISN
Wisconsin goes purple, voters weigh in on split state
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The verdict is in. Republicans and Democrats both won and lost major Wisconsin races in the 2022 elections. Outlets project Democrat Governor Tony Evers to keep his spot over Republican Tim Michels, while Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fell short to Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
WISN
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17
MILWAUKEE — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and next week, downtown Milwaukee will be sparkling with lights. The 24th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 1. Three downtown parks will transform into winter wonderland scenes: "Community Spirit Park" at Cathedral Square...
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
Comments / 0