Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Wakanda Wellness Week kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As people around the world fill movie theatres this weekend for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, "Wakanda Forever," a health care clinic in Milwaukee is using the film to spark a conversation on an important topic: preventative health care. Erika Sinclair, Founder and Director at Health...
WISN

Racine 4th grader called a hero for saving classmate

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine fourth grader is being called a hero, after she rushed to save a classmate who was choking. For Essence Collier, lunchtime on Tuesday at Racine's Fratt Elementary, took a sudden and serious turn. "I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I...
WISN

Donate Now & Help Feed a Family in Need

For the 11th year, WISN 12 and Hunger Task Force are working together to provide healthy holiday meals for families across Southeastern Wisconsin. The annual effort helps feed hungry Milwaukee families during the holiday season. You can DONATE ONLINE RIGHT NOW by CLICKING HERE to contribute. You can also call...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern

WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
WISN

WISN 12 News Exclusive: Eliminating illegal guns

MILWAUKEE — On any given day in the Franklin Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee, near 22nd Street and Keefe Avenue, Varnella Powell says gunfire can be heard. "As a mother, it's scary for real. They don't care if it's broad daylight they still go off," she said. Powell said she...
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WISN

Judge sets deadline for Northridge abandoned mall demolition plan

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has denied to delay the demolition of the former Northridge Mall while the owners appeal his raze order. “The pictures speak more than a million words,” said Judge William Sosnay on Friday, as he reviewed the latest inspection report on the property near 76 Street and Brown Deer Road.
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISN

Wisconsin goes purple, voters weigh in on split state

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The verdict is in. Republicans and Democrats both won and lost major Wisconsin races in the 2022 elections. Outlets project Democrat Governor Tony Evers to keep his spot over Republican Tim Michels, while Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fell short to Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
WISN

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17

MILWAUKEE — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and next week, downtown Milwaukee will be sparkling with lights. The 24th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 1. Three downtown parks will transform into winter wonderland scenes: "Community Spirit Park" at Cathedral Square...
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
