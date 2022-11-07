KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.

