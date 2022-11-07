ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS

