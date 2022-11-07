Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
KMBC.com
Army spouse starts food pantry at Ft. Leavenworth as military families face food insecurity
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Military families sacrifice so much to serve our country, but many face an added challenge: food insecurity. KMBC 9 spoke with a woman in Leavenworth who’s working to change that and getting national recognition. Boxes of food donations are how Monica Bassett serves her community,...
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
KMBC.com
Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
KMBC.com
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
Children's Mercy doctor explains reasons for RSV spike in KC area
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continue to rise in the Kansas City area, according to a doctor with Children's Mercy Hospital. There were 325 patients who tested positive last week.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
KMBC.com
Shawnee veteran creates memorial to honor friends that died fighting for the U.S.
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Veterans Day is Friday. One Shawnee, Kansas, man is building his own tribute to those who served. The holiday will always be a special day for 80-year-old John Sigman. The retired former U S Army Soldier took an honor flight trip to Washington D.C. in 2019.
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kansas elementary school temporarily closes due to rise in respiratory illnesses
(KANSAS CITY) — An elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas, has become one of the latest to temporarily close due to a surge in respiratory illnesses among students and staff. Christ the King Catholic School closed for three days starting Wednesday “due to illness,” including flu and RSV (respiratory...
KMBC.com
KC police talk about rideshare safety when going out for a night on the town
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some people, the weekend starts early. But what happens when you go out with friends and then are ready to leave before they do?. Using a rideshare app is an option. But KMBC 9 Investigates found it can be dangerous if you're not careful.
Johnny’s Tavern closes in North Lawrence, cites nearby homeless camp
A local north Lawrence bar and restaurant is closing its doors until the city responds to concerns about a nearby homeless support center.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
